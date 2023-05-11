Zelda Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and tips

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch is a direct sequel of Breath of the Wild and sees us return to its open world version of Hyrule.

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you once again embody the Link known as the Hero of the Wild as he’s launched into another quest to save Hyrule from destruction. This time, however, you won’t just be exploring the land of Hyrule, but soaring through its skies and plummeting into its depths.

Our in-progress Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough will soon take you through every main quest the game has to offer. You’ll also find links to all of our other Tears of the Kingdom guides on this page and some useful tips to help you on your new adventure.

If, however, you’re still unsure on whether you want to take up the Master Sword once again, visit our review of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Watch on YouTube The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review