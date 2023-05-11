Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Nachoyah Shrine, Recall and The Ability to Rewind
How to find and complete the Recall Shrine.
The Nahoyah Shrine is the last shrine you visit on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s starting area, the Great Sky Island. You can only enter this shrine if you’ve first completed the Gutanbac Shrine and In-Isa Shrine.
Before you can visit this shrine, however, you need to complete The Closed Door main quest and unlock Recall - one of the abilities in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Once you have Recall, you’ll be able to reach the Nachoyah Shrine location where can complete The Ability to Rewind puzzle. If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
While we’ve avoided writing about the game’s story, this guide does contain small spoilers. We've done our best to avoid story spoilers.
How to complete The Closed Door main quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
After completing the Gutanbac Shrine and In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to return to the Temple of Time. Once there, open the temple door, which will complete The Closed Door main quest and head inside before touching the tear-like crystal.
After watching a short cutscene, you’ll receive the Recall ability. This allows you to reverse the movement of an object, which you can stop at any time.
Next you need to use Recall on one of the wheels at the back of the temple; reversing their rotation so you can reach the platform above. There you’ll find a Goddess Statue, but you need one more Light of Blessing before you receive an upgrade from it.
For now, you need to attempt to open the door behind the Goddess Statue. You will fail, but don’t worry - this door won’t remain closed for long.
Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived and our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough will help guide your quest. Your adventure begins on the Great Sky Island where you'll have to complete the Ukouh Shrine, Gutanbac Shrine, In-Isa Shrine and Nachoyah Shrine for Link's new abilities. This will let you complete the To The Kingdom of Hyrule main quest and start Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest. During your journey, you will want to complete the Jiosin Shrine, Susuyai Shrine, Ishodag Shrine, Kiuyoyou Shrine and Sinakawak Shrine. We also have guides on how to get to the sky, how to beat the Flux Construct I, Amiibo unlocks and how to tame horses.
How to get to the Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
To reach the Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first need to use the map to travel back to the Room of Awakening.
Once there, use Ascend beneath the platform on the left-hand side of the room. Next, use Recall to reserve the rotation of the wheel in front of you and climb onto it. When the time is right, jump over to the next wheel and, from there, you’ll be able to reach a passageway in the rock. You may need to use Recall a second time while doing this.
Follow the passageway and you’ll soon reach the Nachoyah Shrine.
It’s important to note that a Crystal Refinery sits close to the shrine. This refinery can be used to produce Energy Wells, which will increase the capacity of your Energy Cell and, in doing so, allow you to power Zonai Devices for longer periods of time. At the moment, you won’t be able to use the refinery, but keep its location in mind for when you can.
The Ability to Rewind solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The The Ability to Rewind challenge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom begins with you having to use Recall on a raft to reserve its movement across a pool of water. We recommend going down the small set of stairs near the pool of water and jumping onto the raft from there. This will not only make it easier to make onto the raft, but give you more time once you’ve used Recall on it.
After this, head to the next pool of water and wait for a raft to drop down from above the waterfall. The moment it does, jump onto the raft and use Recall on it to send both you and the raft up the waterfall. Once up there, jump onto the platform to your right.
Next, you can use Recall on the wheel to your left to reserve its rotation, which will allow you to reach a chest.
Finally, you need to use Recall when the two moving dials overlap to open the gate leading to the end of the shrine. If you don’t wait until the dials overlap, the gate won’t open.
With the shrine completed and your final Light of Blessing in hand, it’s turn to return to the Temple of Time. You can use the gliders on the platform close to the Nachoyah Shrine to quickly reach the temple - just make sure you dive into the nearby pond - or make your own journey back.
Once you’re back at the Temple of Time, return to the Goddess Statue and exchange your Light of Blessing for a Heart Container. Now you can finally open the door behind the statue!
After watching a cutscene, head to the end of the walkway by dropping down to the broken lower sections and then using Ascend to reach the next platform. When you come to the end another cutscene will play and a new main quest - To The Kingdom of Hyrule - will begin.
