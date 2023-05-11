Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Nachoyah Shrine, Recall and The Ability to Rewind

The Nahoyah Shrine is the last shrine you visit on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s starting area, the Great Sky Island. You can only enter this shrine if you’ve first completed the Gutanbac Shrine and In-Isa Shrine.

Before you can visit this shrine, however, you need to complete The Closed Door main quest and unlock Recall - one of the abilities in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you have Recall, you’ll be able to reach the Nachoyah Shrine location where can complete The Ability to Rewind puzzle. If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

While we’ve avoided writing about the game’s story, this guide does contain small spoilers. We've done our best to avoid story spoilers.

How to get to the Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom To reach the Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first need to use the map to travel back to the Room of Awakening. Once there, use Ascend beneath the platform on the left-hand side of the room. Next, use Recall to reserve the rotation of the wheel in front of you and climb onto it. When the time is right, jump over to the next wheel and, from there, you’ll be able to reach a passageway in the rock. You may need to use Recall a second time while doing this. Follow the passageway and you’ll soon reach the Nachoyah Shrine. The Nachoyah Shrine. It’s important to note that a Crystal Refinery sits close to the shrine. This refinery can be used to produce Energy Wells, which will increase the capacity of your Energy Cell and, in doing so, allow you to power Zonai Devices for longer periods of time. At the moment, you won’t be able to use the refinery, but keep its location in mind for when you can.