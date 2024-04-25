The 18 best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now

With more than seven years' worth of games to pick from, there's never been a better time to delve into the best Nintendo Switch games. The line-up of games for Nintendo's handheld home console hybrid is arguably the strongest it's ever been, because in case you didn't notice, the Switch continued to flourish last year. Not only did we get a brand new 2D Mario platformer, the fourth mainline Pikmin game, and another new Fire Emblem to add to the pile, but also another all-time Zelda game, too.

That's before you start including all the countless indie games and third party launches out there as well, and of course, the Switch's huge back catalogue - many of which have graced previous iterations of our best games on Nintendo Switch list over the last couple of years. This is immensely exciting for anyone who has just picked up the console for the first time, so to help give you a steer on which games you should be picking up first, here are all of the best Switch games you must absolutely play right now, in no particular order.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image credit: Nintendo

Surpassing 2017's Breath of the Wild was always going to be a monumental task for Nintendo, as many consider it to be not only the best Zelda game, but one of the best games of all time. But those geniuses actually went and did it. Tears of the Kingdom very much follows the same formula as its predecessor: a vast open-world holding secrets and mysteries galore, with utterly gorgeous landscapes, charming characters, and tough bosses.

It even features the same Hyrule - albeit vastly transformed thanks to the addition of two entirely new dimensions, one in the sky and the other deep underground. Tears of the Kingdom is a journey of wonder and intrigue that rarely misses. As our Tears of the Kingdom review put it, this is a game that "adds complexity and splendor to the formula without sacrificing its enchantment".

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Image credit: Nintendo

The first Xenoblade Chronicles, released in 2010, was an ambitious attempt at creating the world's best JRPG series. With the third instalment in 2022, it feels like the team at Monolith Soft have almost reached that point. What's even more impressive is that Xenoblade Chronicles 3, despite being the third core entry in the series, is also easily accessible for newcomers to the series, and a great entry point.

Set in the world of Aionios, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 tells the story of two warring nations and how its two opposing deuteragonists, Noah and Mio, must work together against something much worse than the ongoing battle. It's a fairly standard JRPG tale but it's told magnificently, not to mention how stunning Aionios is on Nintendo Switch. Our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review said it "gets the balance between systems and story down perfectly" and "manages to entwine the two in an adventure that infuses each of your footsteps with a sense of purpose".

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Image credit: Nintendo

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes falls into a similar category of JRPG as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but combines its anime-inspired visuals with the same frenetic real-time combat found in the Dynasty Warriors series. Three Hopes takes the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses - with all its much-loved characters and relationship dynamics - and completely turns the combat on its head compared to the turn-based tactical battles of the mainline series.

And it works. As our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review said, "this isn't just Dynasty Warriors with a Fire Emblem skin". It tows the line perfectly between familiarity for existing fans while also feeling fresh and innovative for the series as a whole.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image credit: Nintendo

There are a number of Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch, including the mainline Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet entries, along with plenty of spin-offs. However, the best is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which turns the tried-and-tested formula on its head in favour of a much more open-world RPG experience.

Set in the ancient lands of Hisui, which eventually becomes the region of Sinnoh from the fifth generation of Pokémon games, Legends: Arceus isn't a game about battling Pokemon to capture them - you can simply throw balls at them as they roam the overworld to complete the Pokédex - and trainer battles are non-existent as you instead complete quests for the people of Jubilife Village. Our Pokémon Legends Arceus review described it as "either the series' bare minimum or its purest form", so one thing is for sure; it's a refreshing take for newcomers and old hands alike.

Dave the Diver

Image credit: Mintrocket

It's safe to say nobody expected a game about a somewhat chunky middle aged bloke in a wetsuit to be one of 2023's best games, but here we are with Dave the Diver, a game that oozes charm and style in its pixelated underwater depths. This is the epitome of a game that doesn't try to bite off more than it can chew.

You play as the titular Dave, a man who goes deep sea diving by day to catch fish and find other underwater treasures and secrets, and manages a seafood restaurant by night. Players must balance the two vocations while also unravelling its wider mystery - and the two are so intimately intertwined that it makes every moment incredibly moreish. Slowly but surely, you'll gain the ability to stay underwater for longer in its ever-changing roguelite-style lagoon to bring in more catches, but you'll also need to come prepared so you don't end up quite literaly swimming with the fishes prematurely. As our Dave the Diver review put it, "It all fits together. It all harmonises."

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Image credit: Nintendo

Kirby has never been a flagship Nintendo mascot. The rotund pink inhaler must usually play second (or sixth or seventh) fiddle behind the likes of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Link, Zelda, and Pikachu… Heck, one could even argue that Pokémon's Jigglypuff is the epitome of walking-talking pink spheres. But what Kirby and the Forgotten Land introduces is a platformer that is far more forgiving than anything Mario has ever offered, and is "quite likely Kirby's best outing yet".

That's a quote from our Kirby and the Forgotten Land review, which explains how Forgotten Land is all about one thing: getting Kirby to swallow as much as possible. Set in a semi-post-apocalyptic world (though it isn't anywhere near as bleak as that makes it sound - this is still very much a family-friendly Kirby game) - Kirby's snake-like jaws go into overdrive here, as he can even swallow and turn into a human-sized car as you explore its variety of locales and environments. There are plenty of secrets and hidden objectives too, making this one of the best platformers on the Switch.

Metroid Dread

Image credit: Nintendo

Metroid has had a somewhat chaotic history over the last decade or two. One of Nintendo's best received games, peaking with Metroid Prime in 2002 on GameCube, it has ebbed and flowed since then, but Metroid Dread is absolutely a return to form for Samus. This is another 2.5D platformer - if 3D is more your bag, the also fantastic Metroid Prime Remastered may be the better choice - but Dread is the fresher experience, offering the series' classic Metroidvania exploration in a stunning, if somewhat ominous environment.

In our Metroid Dread review, we described it as having "triple-A panache", and that the wait between this and the last Metroid game (Samus Returns, released back in 2017) was worth it because "it's a reminder of how special Metroid can be". Dread has successfully brought Samus forward into the modern era of gaming, yet it retains all the charm and excellence it initially wowed us with.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Image credit: Digital Foundry/Nintendo

Mario is the face of Nintendo, so the bar is high for each new adventure he embarks on. With Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the 2D platforming is everything we've come to know and love from the plumber, but through the power of its titular Wonder Seeds, it's constantly introducing new ideas and off-the-wall set pieces to ensure every level feels fresh and exhilarating.

Perhaps the best part of Wonder is that you can turn Mario into an actual elephant. Elephant Mario comes as one of the many power-ups you'll find here, including the usual Fire Flower and Super Star, but out of the newcomers, Elephant Mario is the standout performer. There is simply so much happening here - as per our Super Mario Bros. Wonder review, there's so much going on here that "there are elephants and flowers and hidden events that split levels in half, and each angle has sub-angles, throwaway gimmicks, one-shot animations, and bespoke enemies". One of Mario's all-time best outings.

Fire Emblem: Engage

Image credit: Nintendo

Unlike its Warriors spin-off series, Fire Emblem has traditionally been a turn-based strategy RPG that's been lauded for its rigorous tactical warfare, and Engage is no different. The latest core entry in the series (and 17th Fire Emblem game overall), this one focuses on controlling an army commanded by a dragon in human form.

In addition to tense tactical battles, another big part of what makes Fire Emblem so engaging is its interpersonal relationships, which you build up between your companions, offering boons in combat, as well as romantic encounters away from the battlefield. Ultimately, though, it's the battles where Engage shines the most, and as you may have seen in our Fire Emblem Engage review, the addition of its Emblems system takes it to the next level, as these "grant new weapons and skills across several turns", alongside unique abilities. Engage "innovates an already rich combat system" that appeals strongly to long standing fans, but also has plenty for newcomers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image credit: Nintendo

It's been a few years since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dominated our lives with turnip prices and visits to our friends' islands, but this relaxing village game is still one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives around - even if the community buzz around it has quietened down.

After creating your character, you can start building up your own house and village, catching bugs and fish, planting and tending to crops, and meeting new friends in the form of anthropomorphic animals as villagers who decide to reside in your town. You must earn enough cash for Tom Nook though, as even in this idyllic virtual retreat, you're not free from the burden of paying off your mortgage. Our Animal Crossing New Horizons review explained that it's "a world absurd in its mundanity yet shot through with magic, offering an escapism that's reassuringly dependable".

Ring Fit Adventure

Image credit: Nintendo

Ring Fit Adventure is essentially the spiritual successor to Wii Fit, which was the first true innovator in 'healthy' games, so to speak. Rather than just exercising for the sake of it, now you can defeat enemies and save the world at the same time. This attempt to gamify working out resonated with millions, as it's now the shining standard for fitness games.

The premise is simple: an incredibly muscly, anthropomorphic dragon named Dragaux wants to destroy the magical ring that you, the player, uses to deal attacks. This is the same ring accessory the game comes with in real life and together with the talking fitness equipment, you must chase Dragaux down. Various exercises such as push-ups, crunches, and planks are required in combat, while movement is done by literally jogging on the spot - stairs especially are a killer. Our Ring Fit Adventure review said it "may not have the show-stopping pull of Mario or Zelda, but is one of the purest Nintendo experiences you'll play".

Sea of Stars

Image credit: Sabotage / Eurogamer

Retro RPGs are a dime a dozen these days, but Sea of Stars is something special indeed. Aesthetically, it's straight out of the SNES era - although even then, there are some modern touches that bring it bang up to date with its gorgeous lighting and environmental effects - but mechanically, it's a cut above the rest. This is an RPG that will scream nostalgia to anyone old enough to have owned a SNES when it was at the peak of console performance, but it also stands on its own two feet as a phenomenal game today in its own right.

Sea of Stars follows two Solstice warriors named Zale and Valere, who must fight beasts alongside one another because of reasons. Both characters are charming, and the game as a whole is quite upbeat in most interactions, with jokes and wit galore. There are puzzles to solve and plenty of exploration to be had in between the turn-based combat, and as our Sea of Stars review remarked, it's a "love letter" to the days of old, "nose-to-screen on a CRT".

Hades

Image credit: Supergiant Games

Hades is a roguelike that oozes style and substance from the seams, with a level of replayability that only the best in the genre can manage. To reiterate just how good it is, it was our 2020 game of the year ahead of epics such as The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and Half-Life: Alyx.

Set in a mythological underworld, Hades tells the tale of how Zagreus wants to escape from his eponymous father and reach Mount Olympus. To do so, he must fight through procedurally generated levels and enemies, followed by immensely tough boss fights, unlocking better weapons and equipment along the way. That will sound familiar to any roguelike enjoyers, but Hades is one of the best to ever do it. Our Hades review described mid-run Zagreus as "a wrecking ball with the focus of a laser, taking down pillars, slamming things into walls, blasting stone and crystal into shrapnel clouds of thick, gritty air".

Pikmin 4

Image credit: Nintendo

One of Nintendo's most underrated first party series, Pikmin is a game in which you play as an intergalactic explorer collecting little creatures the size of ants - though realistically, not much bigger than the kind you play as. However, to do so, you must solve puzzles and guide these creatures through various obstacles, as everything on the (strangely human-themed) planets you discover is absolutely colossal.

While the puzzle solving and resource management aspect of Pikmin is the bread and butter, Pikmin 4 is undoubtedly the series at its peak, and part of that is thanks to its charm. You can encounter familiar real-world objects to you and I, such as a Game Boy Advance SP, as treasures, but instead it's known as the 'Stone of Advancement'. Our Pikmin 4 review detailed how this instalment is both "the perfect entry point into this world, and an extremely well-examined follow-up for long-time fans who've waited a decade for Nintendo to nail this next chapter".

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Image credit: Nintendo

Whether you've played a Smash Bros game before or not, chances are you know exactly what it's about thanks to how well established it is as the champion of multi-character fighting games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is exactly that: the ultimate game in the series thanks to how it brings together its 76 characters (+13 DLC heroes, at the time of writing) spanning iconic video games from a myriad of genres and kits them out with unique abilities to fight against one another.

Our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review recalled how this entry will feel familiar to any long term Smash players, but "there's a new weightiness to the fighters that's met by an upturn in their responsiveness". There are plenty of small details to each character that will take anyone a while to master, but it means it's far more accessible than the likes of a traditional fighter such as Street Fighter or Tekken. What's even better is that there is a very solid single-player experience here too - something that previous Smash games have lacked.

Super Mario Odyssey

Image credit: Nintendo

3D Mario has been around the block a few times, hasn't he? From Super Mario 64 all the way through to 3D World, this vein of Mario games have always been quite a different beast to his 2D outings - and arguably the stronger of the two in recent years. Odyssey is the latest instalment in the 3D line-up, but while it may be a couple of years older than the newer, 2D-leaning Wonder, this is still one of the best Mario games there's ever been.

It brings several new ideas to the 3D Mario fold, and the most notable of these is Cappy, the name of Mario's now sentient red hat. Our favourite red-clothed-blue-dungareed plumber can throw then leap after and bounce on Cappy to reach new distances and heights, while Cappy can also possess creatures and enemies for you, the player, to control. Odyssey follows the same format as the Galaxy games in zooming around to different worlds in a spaceship, but it has much more of a sandbox nature. As per our Super Mario Odyssey review, "The happy revelry that has gone into the making of this nonsensical world is infectious, while the return to the open design of Super Mario 64 has freed all that gleeful energy in a sloppily explosive burst."

Cocoon

Image credit: Geometric

Cocoon is a gorgeous and stylish puzzle game in which you play as a small bug with the ability to carry entire worlds on your back. From some of the creators behind both Limbo and Inside, Cocoon ditches the grayscale aesthetic in favour of a colourful dreamscape as far as the eye can see, with a plethora of environments and terrain types to navigate.

This is a puzzle game like no other and while it's challenging and a bit mind-bending in places, our Cocoon review said that "it's never a jerk because of all the doors it closes behind you". If a door closes, it means you have no need to return to that world or area, but if it remains open? There are still things to find that will assist your progress in that area. We described it as "a short and painless game, but it feels dense: rich and imaginative and the result of some insatiable curiosity for putting things together in new ways".

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Image credit: Nintendo

Everyone's played a Mario Kart at some point in their life, and while many will have nostalgia for the OG Rainbow Road or crowding round a Nintendo 64, it's safe to say Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the crème de la crème of the series. While other racing games are all fine and good in their own right, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sets the gold standard for accessibility, as there is basically no barrier to entry with the amount of assists available, yet the skill ceiling is incredibly high.

With new characters and courses added regularly thanks to the booster packs, this is the most complete Mario Kart we've ever seen. Our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review said it best: "There was some debate when it originally came out about whether Mario Kart 8 was the best in the series - with Deluxe, that's now no longer in doubt."