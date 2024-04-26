KK Slider coming to new Lego Animal Crossing sets

Animal Crossing's musical pooch KK Slider takes centre stage in a second wave of Lego sets themed around Nintendo's relaxed life sim series.

KK, Isabelle and Audie minifigures are included in a new town hall set which also features an RV and a small café stand. (Brewster minifigure when?!)

A second set features the landing jetty and lookout tower of Dodo Airlines. This will include Wilbur and Tangy minifigurines.

Both sets are part of a fresh wave of Animal Crossing Lego set to go on sale this August. Nintendo's initial range of Animal Crossing Lego sets first debuted in March and included models featuring mortgage-loving shopkeeper Tom Nook and turtle sea captain Kapp'n.

Image credit: Lego / Nintendo

Amusingly, a teaser trailer showing the sets featuring KK Slider includes the warning message: "Lego KK Slider minifigure doesn't actually sing or move." Just in case you were hoping for some Toy Story-style magic.

🎵 K.K. is bringing some extra groove to the LEGO Animal Crossing range from August 1! #LEGO #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/R2uIW9lDIa — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 26, 2024

Back in February, Lego seemingly confirmed leaked plans for a Legend of Zelda Deku Tree Lego set by removing details of the project using a copyright claim.