KK Slider coming to new Lego Animal Crossing sets
Music to our ears.
Animal Crossing's musical pooch KK Slider takes centre stage in a second wave of Lego sets themed around Nintendo's relaxed life sim series.
KK, Isabelle and Audie minifigures are included in a new town hall set which also features an RV and a small café stand. (Brewster minifigure when?!)
A second set features the landing jetty and lookout tower of Dodo Airlines. This will include Wilbur and Tangy minifigurines.
Both sets are part of a fresh wave of Animal Crossing Lego set to go on sale this August. Nintendo's initial range of Animal Crossing Lego sets first debuted in March and included models featuring mortgage-loving shopkeeper Tom Nook and turtle sea captain Kapp'n.
Amusingly, a teaser trailer showing the sets featuring KK Slider includes the warning message: "Lego KK Slider minifigure doesn't actually sing or move." Just in case you were hoping for some Toy Story-style magic.
Back in February, Lego seemingly confirmed leaked plans for a Legend of Zelda Deku Tree Lego set by removing details of the project using a copyright claim.