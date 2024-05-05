Ghost of Tsushima developer wants you to know you can play it on Steam without linking to a PSN account

As Helldivers 2 is pulled from sale in 177 countries following the disastrous rollout of mandatory PSN linking, Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch wants you to know that PSN is not required if you want to play the Director's Cut's singleplayer campaign on Steam.

As spotted by wccftech, the studio responded to a now-hidden Twitter/X message to the studio, assuring players that a PSN account is "not required to play the singleplayer game" – although you will need to link up if you'd like to play online multiplayer mode, Legends.

"Just so you are aware, a PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay," the studio wrote.

"It is not required to play the singleplayer game."

As developer Sucker Punch is "part of the PlayStation Studios family", it's likely some fans were worried that it may too be impacted by the requirement. However, in this case, Sucker Punch seems convinced that unlike Helldivers 2 – which will lock players out from 4th June if they don't link to a PSN account even if they can't lawfully sign up for one in their country of residence – players will at least be able to access the singleplayer campaign. As we reported yesterday, Sony's messaging about why and when a PSN account is required is only confusing matters more.

The team at Nixxes Software recently laid out the crossplay and system requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC. It has also detailed a new optional PlayStation UI overlay for PC.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will finally release on PC on 16th May, 2024.