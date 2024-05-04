Helldivers 2's positive Steam score tumbles as PC players hit back at Sony's PSN requirements

The originally well-received Helldivers 2 now has a "mixed" review score on Steam following over 100,000 "mostly negative" review bombs from PC players unhappy about having to sign into Sony's PlayStation Network to keep playing.

Developer Arrowhead said this linking requirement was made optional when the game released at the beginning of February due to technical issues. However, that initial "grace period" for Helldivers 2 players on Steam is now over, and yesterday, Helldivers 2's publisher Sony announced that players on Steam will soon be required to link to a PlayStation Network (PSN) account. And the news has not gone down well.

Thousands of PC players have now hit back at both Arrowhead and Sony and changed their positive reviews to negative ones. Some cite Sony's data leaks as a reason not to link their account, while other blame Sony's "dictatorship" and "corporate greed".

Sony's opaque messaging has further compounded the issue. For instance, on the website page that explains how to sign in to PSN when playing a game on PC in the UK, it now says that "some PlayStation games may require you sign in and link to an account for PSN".

However, on the US version of the same page, Sony advises that "signing in to PSN is optional when playing a PlayStation game on PC".

At the time of writing, it appears Sony is refusing to refund PC players unhappy with the directive.

"Ouch, right in the review score," wrote Helldivers 2 creative director and Arrowhead CEO, Johan Pilestedt, on Twitter.

"Well, I guess it's warranted. Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience. I just want to make great games!"

Accused of "fishing for sympathy", Pilestedt said, "the team will have to make up for this by using the lever we have: Making great game experiences".

ICYMI, earlier this week the developer added another way for Helldivers 2 players to die by friendly fire. Now, shots that ricochet from heavy armoured enemies will "properly" hit the Helldiver who fired them. I apologise in advance for anyone I hit.