Helldivers 2 Star Wars mod looks like the Battlefront 3 we never got

There is a Star Wars mod for Helldivers 2 out there and it looks brilliant.

The mod in question was shared over the weekend by ToastedShoes, whose name you may recognise from that PC Pokémon mod for Palworld. And, while they say it brings Clone Wars to Arrowhead's shooter, there is something about it that makes me think of Battlefront 3, and what that could have been. Hmm...

Anyway, I will bring myself back to the present, and this mod. As you may already have assumed, it is utterly chaotic, with players in Star Wars skins fighting enemies from the franchise such as Droideka and B1 droids. Roger Roger!

This marriage of bombastic Helldivers 2 gameplay with a Star Wars makeover honestly works so well. But, while I am itching to give this Helldivers 2 Star Wars mod a go for myself, it is currently not available publicly.

"Right now the mods don't work consistently across all planets and difficulties so we want to iron out the kinks before dropping them," ToastedShoes wrote in a post on social media platform X. However, the YouTuber did state the Star Wars mod will be made available "very shortly", so keep your eyes peeled.

We will also be dropping the mod pack from this video in its entirety this week over on Nexus Helldivers 2 but ruined with modshttps://t.co/40fmxqQGcW



Along with that we are planning on releasing the tools we built from the ground up, so you can all make your very own mods — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) May 12, 2024

"Thanks again for all your support and love! I can't wait to see the entire community enjoying the mods with friends," they closed.

In the meantime, you can check out ToastedShoes taking the Helldivers 2 Star Wars mod out for a spin in the video below.

Helldivers 2 has been immensely popular since it burst onto PlayStation and PC earlier this year, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been controversy. Earlier this month, publisher Sony announced Helldivers 2 players on Steam would be required to link to a PlayStation Network account - something it said this was always meant to be a requirement for players on PC.

The news was immediately met with intense backlash, which resulted in an influx of negative reviews from Helldivers 2 players on Steam. Many asked for a refund as Helldivers 2 was pulled from sale in 177 countries where PSN is not available. All of this led Sony to ultimately overturning plans to enforce mandatory PSN linking for Helldivers 2 players on Steam.