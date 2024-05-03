Helldivers 2 Steam players will soon need to link a PSN account, and they aren't happy

Helldivers 2 publisher Sony has today announced that players on Steam will soon be required to link to a PlayStation Network (PSN) account. And, the news isn't going down well.

The PlayStation maker said this linking requirement was only made optional on launch due to technical issues. However, that initial "grace period" for Helldivers 2 players on Steam is now over.

In a new post, Sony explained that, starting 6th May, new Helldivers 2 players on Steam will be required to connect their account to a PSN account. Meanwhile, those who already play the game on Steam will begin to see a mandatory login from 30th May. Then, by 4th June, all players will be required to have linked their Steam and PSN account to keep playing.

Sony said linking accounts is a key part of protecting its community from grief and abuse, as it enables players to be banned if they engage in such behaviour. "It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal," the company said.

Even so, the news has not gone down well with many Steam players, and Helldivers 2 has been met with an influx of negative comments and reviews on the PC storefront. At the time of writing, 2472 negative reviews have been left on Steam today alone.

"It was good and fun. The console and PC players dived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Sony nation attacked...," reads one review from this morning, a sentiment shared by others.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Steam

Image credit: Eurogamer/Steam

But, while some have said they are going to ask for refunds in protest of the upcoming change, others have pointed out that this was always meant to be a requirement.

"When you bought the game it already told you [a] PSN account was required, you agreed to this," one reddit user pointed out in a thread discussing Sony's post.

Sony was perhaps expecting reactions to this news to be less than positive, and within its post said it understood this linking requirement may be seen as an "inconvenience" to players.

"This step will help us to continue to build a community that you are all proud to be a part of," it said before thanking players for their "continued support of Helldivers 2".

Helldivers 2 dropped a topic on Steam talking about a future update that'll force people to link a PSN account to Steam in order to play the game 6hrs ago. The topic is already locked. The replies are complete chaos.

Sony better rethink this move, or it might kill the game on PC. — Nathan 🍤 (@Nathams42) May 3, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elsewhere in the game, earlier this week the developer added another way for Helldivers 2 players to die by friendly fire (because we weren't doing that enough as it is). Now, shots that ricochet from heavy armoured enemies will "properly" hit the Helldiver who fired them.

"Trigger discipline is highly recommended," Arrowhead warned at the time. Duly noted!