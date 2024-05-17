Fallout is coming to Fortnite

In news that should be of no surprise to anyone given Fortnite's all-consuming nature, post-apocalyptic RPG series Fallout will soon be making an appearance in the battle royale game.

Fallout is, of course, currently enjoying a bit of a renaissance thanks to Amazon's recent live-action TV adaptation, making it a prime target for the popularity vampire that is Fortnite.

Fortnite's impending Fallout collaboration was teased on its official X account, where a winky face and thumbs-up emoji (squint a bit and it could be Vault Boy) accompanied an image of someone in T-60 power armour staring pensively out of frame amid clouds of belching smoke.

A little more information was shared in Fortnite itself; as per a caption under the same image in-game, Fortnite's next season - officially titled Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked - is said to come "courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel" when it begins on 24th May. At which point players can probably expect Fallout-themed skins, quests, and whatever else Epic can cook up as all involved look to capitalise on the Bethesda series' recent success.

Fallout's impending arrival in Fortnite will follow the battle royale game's recent collaborations with Star Wars - to celebrate 4th May - and pop star Billie Eilish. Entities less likely to appear in Fortnite in the coming months include the Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets - which has fined Epic €1.1m, accusing it of "unfair commercial practices aimed at children" - and rap star Doja Cat, who isn't particularly happy with Epic thanks to Fortnite's Chains of Hades.