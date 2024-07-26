The Lakeside Crystal Cave in Elden Ring is a location in the south of Liurnia.

This cave in Elden Ring is filled with loot for you to find, including Arteria Leaves and Soft Cotton. When you reach the end, a tough boss is waiting for you - a Bloodhound Knight.

Here's our Elden Ring Lakeside Crystal walkthrough and how to beat the Bloodhound Knight boss here.

Elden Ring Lakeside Crystal Cave walkthrough

You will discover it pretty much exactly south of the Site of Grace 'Scenic Isle' by riding towards the rock face. There, you will see the entrance to the cave.

Here is the location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Activate the Site of Grace 'Lakeside Crystal Cave' and open the treasure chest next to it, which will pop 1x Arteria Leaf.

Follow the path to the left and slaughter your way through the first demi-humans in the cave. Heading north, you will come to a small area with a waterfall and a Demi-Human Chief.

Demi-Humans have taken up residence in this cave. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Knock out the enemies and loot the chest to get the Spear Talisman.

Then go back to the area you came from and drop down towards the east. You will see several ledges where you can do this.

Drop deeper into the cave. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You land next to a campfire. The area next to it is full of crystal snails that spit their crystals at you. Eliminate the trio and take 5x Throwing Daggers from the corpse.

Follow the northern passage deeper into the cave, kill more snails and collect 1x Golden Rune (5) from the corpse.

Drop once in the next room with the large crystals, pick up 2x Soft Cotton from the corpse and drop again.

And further down. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You have now reached the bottom. Take 1x Smithing Stone (4), 1x Lump of Flesh and 1x Smithing Stone (2) and continue west/southwest past more snails.

Caution: The boss fight starts in the next area, which is not separated by a wall of fog (at least not the first time).

How to beat the Bloodhound Knight in the Lakeside Crystal Cave in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound Knight is the boss in the Lakeside Crystal Cave.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You are already familiar with this type of enemy in an aggravated form from the Bloodhound Prison in Limgrave. There it was Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, who had to be defeated in a tough exchange of blows.

The Knight is fast and has swift movements. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Bloodhound Knight here has no name, but apart from that it is largely identical: fast-moving and elusive. Use summons to keep him busy and be able to stab him in the back with full force.

Your rewards for defeating them are 3600 Runes and Cerulean Amber Medallion.

