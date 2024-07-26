PlayStation VR 2 just received an unbelievable discount in the UK

This is real. PlayStation VR 2 is currently down to just £349 in the UK, a tremendous £180.99 off its original list price. The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is also down to £389.99 as well.

It's discounted at all major retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and Argos, amounting to an unprecedented price cut. At the time of writing, there's currently no signs of a similar discount in the US.

Smyths also have the VR headset down to £329 with £2.99 delivery, in limited quantities. Whichever retailer you like to buy from, picking up the PSVR2 is now a little easier to stomach.

This comes just two weeks before PSVR2 gets a new lease of life. The VR gaming headset is set to gain compatibility with Steam VR games in August, including popular titles like Half-Life: Alyx.

Also revealed on the PlayStation Blog in June, a PC adapter is launching soon on August 7th, allowing the PSVR2 headset to plug directly into a PC.

The minimum PC requirements, as per both Steam and the PS Blog, are as follows:

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required) NVIDIA RTX series AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card) DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Reports recently emerged that Sony paused production of its the PS VR2 due to an accumulation of unsold stock.

Eurogamer's VR expert, Ian Higton, has criticised Sony for its lack of support for the PS VR2, especially noting that the upcoming Astro Bot game is not a VR title.