Pokémon Go Mega Lucario counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Lucario is possibly one of the most highly anticipated Mega Pokémon in the world of Pokémon Go.

The Mega Evolved form of the Aura Pokémon makes history in Pokémon lore as one of the first Pokémon to Mega Evolve. It’s also pretty strong, too.

Mega Lucario also takes the crown as the best Fighting-type attacker in the game, pushing Mega Heracross into distant second. As a Steel-type, however, it just makes the top-three Mega Pokémon, since you lose Counter and Aura Sphere - two of the best attacks in the game.

Mega Lucario is definitely one of those Pokémon you’re going to want to pick up while you have the chance. Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Lucario can’t be caught directly and isn’t always available in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Lucario’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have a Lucario in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Mega Lucario counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Lucario Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Lucario to help you achieve this: Mega Lucario. Mega Lucario types - Fighting and Steel-type

- Fighting and Steel-type Mega Lucario is weak against - Fighting, Fire and Ground-type attacks

- Fighting, Fire and Ground-type attacks Mega Lucario is resistant to - Dark, Dragon, Grass, Ice, Normal and Steel-type attacks

- Dark, Dragon, Grass, Ice, Normal and Steel-type attacks Mega Lucario is super resistant to - Bug, Poison and Rock-type attacks

- Bug, Poison and Rock-type attacks Mega Lucario Mega counters - Primal Groudon, of course, the top pick when it comes to Ground-type weaknesses. After this, we’re looking at Mega Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn, followed by... oh look, Mega Lucario as the top Fighting-type attacker. Go figure. Failing all else, Mega Charizard Y doing burny things is always a good option.

- Primal Groudon, of course, the top pick when it comes to Ground-type weaknesses. After this, we’re looking at Mega Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn, followed by... oh look, Mega Lucario as the top Fighting-type attacker. Go figure. Failing all else, Mega Charizard Y doing burny things is always a good option. Mega Lucario non-Mega counters - As always, if you have them, Shadow Pokémon are a great help in Raids. Shadow Groudon, Shadow Excadrill, Shadow Blaziken and Shadow Garchomp are the ones to watch out for. Failing that, we’re looking at Terrakion, Reshiram, Keldeo, Blacephalon, Therian (Sky Cat) Landorus and, of course, Lucario...

- As always, if you have them, Shadow Pokémon are a great help in Raids. Shadow Groudon, Shadow Excadrill, Shadow Blaziken and Shadow Garchomp are the ones to watch out for. Failing that, we’re looking at Terrakion, Reshiram, Keldeo, Blacephalon, Therian (Sky Cat) Landorus and, of course, Lucario... Primal Groudon and Terrakion are your top two counters Number of players to beat Mega Lucario - You’re looking at three Trainers with fully optimal 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for seven and you should be fine.

- You’re looking at three Trainers with fully optimal 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for seven and you should be fine. Tactics - The tactics here are pretty simple. Primal Groudon will make your life a lot easier, but if you don’t have one, just pick your strongest Ground, Fire or Fighting Pokémon!

Best Mega Lucario moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Lucario is pretty excellent, becoming the best Fighting-type attacker in Pokémon Go. Unfortunately, its Steel-type moves aren’t all that great, meaning that you can pretty much forget about that typing outside of weaknesses to future Raid bosses. Lucario. Mega Lucario’s best moveset in Pokémon Go is Counter (Fast) and Aura Sphere (Fighting). This is an excellent moveset, allowing you to do huge dame to Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice and Dark-type Pokémon. Mega Lucario isn’t the strongest Steel-type attacker, but fortunately there’s only one Steel-type move you can teach it, should you decide to add a second move (you shouldn’t). Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Lucario can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Bullet Punch (Steel)

Counter (Fighting) Charged Moves: Aura Sphere (Fighting)

Blaze Kick (Fire)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Thunder Punch (Electric)