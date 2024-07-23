Fortnite Lego sets leak, including $99 Battle Bus

Photos showing Lego's first wave of official Fortnite sets have popped up online, and feature a $99/€120 (roughly £76) Battle Bus set featuring an array of fan favourite characters as Lego minifigures.

Physical Fortnite Lego sets had been widely expected ever since the launch of last year's Lego Fortnite mode, which acts as the centrepiece of the two brands' deep integration. Fortnite now hosts an array of Lego minigames made both by fans and Lego itself, while almost every in-game character skin now has a digital minifigure version.

Four Lego sets will reportedly arrive on 1st October this year, including the aforementioned Battle Bus, plus large models featuring a Supply Llama ($39/€39, about £30), the Durr Burger ($15/€15, about £12) and the Halloween-themed Peely Bone ($99/€99, about £76).

It's not the first time these sets have been detailed in leaks, although it is the first time we're seeing them in photos.

Lego sets invariably leak long before their official announcement due to the long manufacturing and marketing process that sees production begin years before sets actually arrive (the recently-confirmed Legend of Zelda Deku Tree set is another good example of this).

LEGO Fortnite IRL Sets:



Images VIA @BrandonGrunch pic.twitter.com/uLrVhYqJi4 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 22, 2024

Eurogamer previously asked Epic Games about the likelihood of physical Fortnite Lego sets appearing - and they sounded a fair bet.

"Clearly there's appetite," Lego's chief product and marketing officer Julia Goldin told me last December. "Anything is possible. We plan our portfolio over the years to come - and again, it's just the beginning."

So, the Lego Fortnite Cybertruck next? Too soon.