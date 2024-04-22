Billie Eilish coming to Fortnite, adding weight to a much-discussed "leak"

Popstar Billie Eilish will be the next music icon joining Fortnite.

The Barbie and Bad Guy singer confirmed her entry into the Fortnite metaverse today on social media, with a first look at her in-game character design. Eilish will headline the next season of Fortnite Festival, the game's Rock Band-inspired rhythm mode, and become available to buy as a character skin.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

Eilish's announcement is notable for another reason, however, as it also adds a dollop of authenticity to a purported image posted online last week, which appeared to show Fortnite's full plans for the rest of 2024. The roadmap image correctly included the then-unannounced Eilish, and while this could still have been a lucky guess, today's reveal certainly gives weight to other parts of the image also being correct.

The alleged Fortnite leak was notable for suggesting this year's Fortnite OG flashback season would feature the game's Chapter 2 map (including its fan-favourite spy season and the season where the map flooded), plus crossovers with Metallica and Pirates of the Caribbean. The image also references other previously-announced and previously-leaked elements - such as the forthcoming battle royale season beind post-apocalyptic themed, and Fortnite hosting a Lego Star Wars event in May.

⚠️ (Not Confirmed Yet) ⚠️

Recently an image started to float around on 4chan of potential content releasing in each of the core Fortnite modes throughout 2024, while I can't confirm it to be legit yet, it is interesting to see some well made renders here, and we would be able to… pic.twitter.com/TgXbAoWpTW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 19, 2024

Today's announcement does not conclusively rule out the leak, or rule it in, but it's clearly either the work of Epic Games itself, or a very switched-on faker - perhaps the one behind that long-rumoured but ultimately false Doctor Who collaboration).

What we know for certain, however, is that Billie Eilish will pop up in Fortnite tomorrow, 23rd April. Eilish will pick up the Fortnite Festival baton from Lady Gaga, following the mode's debut with The Weeknd late last year.