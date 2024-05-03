Redfall Hero Pass DLC still missing a year after its release

A year after the release of Redfall and some players are still awaiting promised DLC.

The Bite Back Edition, costing £99.99 and still available on the Xbox store, includes the Redfall Hero Pass that promises "two future heroes". The content for this edition is also available separately for £29.99.

However, Bethesda is still yet to deliver this DLC (as spotted by Kotaku), following the game's release on 1st May last year.

The last official word on the Hero Pass is from the release notes of its third update last November. "We're continuing development of The Hero Pass and we're excited to share more about Redfall's new heroes and other updates later next year," reads the patch notes.

Almost six months later, and it remains unclear when we can expect a further update.

All the DLC included in the Bite Back Edition | Image credit: Bethesda

Posts on the game's official X account have been sporadic, with the last post on 2nd April reading "that's bait" with a short clip of the game.

Redfall was the first game released by Bethesda following its acquisition by Xbox. However, on its release Redfall proved underwhelming due to performance on console and PC, as well as lacklustre gameplay.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer apologised soon after its release. "We let a lot of people down this week," he said.

The game has since been updated, in particular to include a 60fps mode on Xbox Series X/S, but player counts seemingly remain low. On Steam at least, the game has 22 concurrent players at the time of writing, with a 24 hours peak of 65 players. Considering its focus on four-player co-op, that's not even six teams.

Of course, the game is likely more popular on Xbox where it's included in Game Pass, though player numbers are unknown.

It remains unclear, then, what the future of Redfall is. Could it join the likes of Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Grounded and Hi-Fi Rush over on PS5?

Eurogamer has contacted Bethesda for comment.