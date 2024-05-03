The Fortnite Star Wars 2024 event is another collaboration between the iconic franchise and the much-loved Battle Royale to celebrate May 4th, also known as Star Wars day! Luckily for us, the event starts on May 3rd and lasts far longer than a single day which gives you plenty of time to sink your teeth into all the galactic rewards and challenges on offer.

This year, the Fortnite event has not only taken over the Battle Royale, but it's also spread further afield to the Lego, Festival, and Rocket Racing modes!

Without further ado, here are all of the FFortnite Star Wars 2024 event quests, challenges and rewards - plus the event's end date so you don't miss out on the fun.

On this page:

Fortnite Star Wars 2024 event Battle Royale quests

The Fortnite Star Wars event Battle Royale quests are split into two sets. The first set of quests releases at the event's launch, and a second set will be released on Tuesday 7th May:

Here are all of the Part One Fortnite Star Wars quests for Battle Royale mode:

Eliminate a Stormtrooper and collect their E-11 Blaster Rifle - (1)

Travel distance away from where you start the match - (1,300)

Place in the top 10 players remaining in differing matches - (3)

Hit players from 50 meters or more - (20)

Deal damage to opponents who are wielding an Imperial weapon - (327)

Eliminate opponents with the Bowcaster or melee weapon - (12)

Blast players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster - (4)

Survive taking damage from opponents in a single match - (300)

Lego Fortnite Star Wars 2024 event explained

This year, the Star Wars event has also landed in Lego Fortnite and there's plenty here to keep you occupied. An entirely new island will be attached to your world where the Rebel Village resides after a somewhat bumpy ride. They're not the only ones, the Empire will also now be in your world. When they first arrive, you'll be given Macrobinoculars that will help you find the Rebel Village.

You can upgrade your Rebel Village to keep the Empire at bay and get handy rewards like Lightsabers that cannot be crafted. Also, this Village will still exist in your Lego World after the event ends, so your efforts won't be in vain.

On top of that there are new weapons to get your hands on:

Thermal Detonator and Wookie Bowcaster

DL-44 Blaster and E-11 Blasters

Several Empire crash sites will litter the land and it's up to you to clear them out but if you're leaning towards the Dark Side then you can always keep them around. It's your world, you can do what you want!

Lego Fortnite Star Wars 2024 rewards

There's also a LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure filled with Star Wars-themed goodies. There is a free track and a Premium Rewards track in this pass, so whether you choose to pay or not, you'll get rewarded for completing certain tasks.

These are all of the free rewards you can get through collecting Studs by completing Star Wars quests in Lego Fortnite and how many Studs they cost:

Tattoine Spice of Life - 1,000

Tattoine Circuit Bedroom - 2,000

Tattoine Turret and Tanks - 3,000

Tattoine Spa - 4,000

Tattoine Glassware - 5,000

Mos Eisley Serving Station - 6,000

Tattoine Hazardous Removal - 7,000

Mos Eisley Lanterns - 8,000

Mos Eisley Essentials - 9,000

Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar - 10,000

Mos Eisley Marketplace - 11,000

These are all of the premium rewards you can get through collecting Studs by completing Star Wars quests in Lego Fortnite and how much they cost:

Mos Eisley Homestead - 1,000

Tattoine Hope - 2,000

Mos Eisley Garage - 3,000

Tattoine Kitchenette - 4,000

Mos Eisley Emporium - 5,000

Tattoine Dining - 6,000

Mos Eisley Tower - 7,000

Tattoine Vaporators - 8,000

Mos Eisley Large Garage - 9,000

Mos Eisley Cantina - 10,000

Dusty Durrr Burger - 11,000

Fortnite Festival Star Wars 2024 event rewardsd

Ever wondered what it would be like to play at the Mos Eisley Cantina without the threat of being shot for doing something wrong or getting caught in the middle of negotiations? Well, you're in luck - for the duration of the Star Wars event there will be a new stage setting for Fortnite Festival based on the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina. Though, there is sand everywhere...

That's not all though! These are the rewards for completing Fortnite Festival Star Wars quests:

Battle Pass level up - Complete four quests

- Complete four quests Seven-string Hallikset Guitar - Complete seven quests

All Fortnite Festival Star Wars quests will be available until the event ends on Tuesday, 14th May.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Star Wars 2024 event rewards

Here are the rewards you get for completing Rocket Racing Star Wars quests:

Battle Pass level up - Complete seven quests

- Complete seven quests Energy Binders Trail - Complete 14 quests

Also, Rocket Racing has May the Fourth quests and these are the rewards on offer:

Anakin's Podracer Decal - Complete four quests

- Complete four quests Darth Maul Decal - Complete eight quests

The Fortnite Rocket Racing Star Wars quests for 2024 have been split into two sections. The first set of quests will be available from the beginning of the event and the second set will become available on Tuesday, 7th May 2024.

All Rocket Racing Star Wars quests in Fortnite will be available until Monday, 20th May 2024.

All Star Wars 2024 event shop items in Fortnite

There is a ton of new and returning Star Wars-inspired items returning to the Fortnite shop for this event and we highly recommmend taking a look at all of them.

First up, there are several new outfits to get your hands on and all of them come with a Lego version, so they're essentially two for one:

Lando Calrissian

AWR Trooper

Dagobah Luke

Then there are multiple returning outfits from previous year's events celebrating the new and original Star Wars movies:

Han Solo

Imperial Stormtrooper

Leia Organa

Boba Fett

Finn

Rey

Kylo Ren

Sith Trooper

Zorii Bliss

You can channel your inner Mandalorian with the Beskar Bundle to completely makeover your in-game vehicle. The Beskar Bundle includes:

Beskar Car Body

BeskarWheels (Din Djarin)

The Armorer Beskar Decal

Beskar Wheels (Armorer)

Boba Fett Beskar Decal

Beskar Wheels (Boba Fett)

Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar Decal

Beskar Wheels (Bo-Katan Kryze)

Sabine Wren Beskar Decal

Beskar Wheels (Sabine Wren)

Everything in the bundle is commpaitble with Battle Royale, Rocket Rcing and creator-made islands where Car items are allowed.

This is the way.

If that wasn't enough for you, then how does this lot sound?

Cantina Band Jam Track

Endorian Drum kit

Nalargon Keytar

These items are compatible with Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival and creator-made islands where music is flowing!

Fortnite Star Wars 2024 event end date

The Fortnite Star Wars 2024 event is due to end on Tuesday, 14th May 2024 at 2pm BST.

If your region's time isn't mentioned above then you can find it in the list below:

6am PT

3pm CEST

9am ET

May the Force be with you!