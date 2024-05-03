Content Warning just got its first big update, with new monsters and an unlockable swimming pool

Content Warning - the Lethal Company-style co-op horror game that tasks players with filming their friends doing scary things to become famous on SpöökTube, and which shot up in popularity following an April Fool's Day promotion - has just received its first big update.

This update adds in a new map for wannabe content creators to make their way around, as well as 13 new monsters. Yep, more weird and wonderful creatures are joining Content Warning's rather eclectic roster of foes.

In addition, the team has added some new unlockable items for your sky island, such as a trampoline and a swimming pool. There is also a hat shop that will allow you to bedeck your intrepid crew with accessories such as a halo.

You can read the full patch notes for Content Warning's first big update below:

Added

Added a new map

Added 13 new monsters

Added new item, Rescue hook

Added a hat shop

Added unlockable sky island upgrades

Added sponsored video deals that can be picked after the first week

Added MetaCoins for purchasing island upgrades and hats

Added a new rare cursed item in the old world

Added a mirror in the house

Changes/improvements

Changed level selection to random

General Monster Balancing

Various audio improvements

Slightly boosted player voice range

Reworked modding matchmaking

Optimised video network performance to get faster extractions in some cases

Fixes

Fixed VSync not working after using the dive bell

Fixed some sound issues including the sound echoing too much

Fixed issue where players would fall through the map when sleeping on the ceiling

Fixed issue where the camera would sometimes not go into the video extraction machine

Fixed issue where the game would end when you surface with only the broken camera

Fixed issue where the boom mic would extend your body's hit-box

Fixed issue where the shock stick would only work once on monsters or team-mates

Fixed issue where holding an item when going up or down with the diving bell would cause issues picking up other items

Fixed issue where holding an exploding bomb would delete the player holding it

Fixed issue when the last player alive left you would not return to the surface

Possible fix for the dive bell door bug

Possible fix for the audio popping issue

Possible fix for defibrillator speed bug

In addition, the Content Warning team has said it is still looking into other reported issues, stating the 'Extraction' bug is a priority.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing

While I did have a few laughs in Content Warning when it first released, I found the novelty soon wore off. I am kind of curious to see what these new monsters look like, though, so I may be tempted to jump back in.

Eurogamer awarded the game three stars on its release, with Ashley Bardhan calling it a "funny but forgettable 15 minutes of fame".

"Like other sarcastic games concerned with our high-consumption culture - the 2021 'anti-visual novel' Class of '09, or the forthcoming reality TV sim The Crush House - Content Warning reflects a godlike indifference," she wrote in Eurogamer's Content Warning review. "We've all internalised it by living, mostly, through screens. But indifference isn't enough fuel for getting inspired, and I think we'll eventually realise that it never has been."