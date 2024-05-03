Fortnite's huge Star Wars event lets you wear Yoda in a backpack, for a price

Today brings Fortnite's biggest Star Wars crossover yet, with new content from the galaxy far, far away in all of the game's four main modes.

Access to play most of this content is free, including Lego Fortnite's major new Star Wars world, but there's also more than £60 of new cosmetic items to splash your cash on, should you fancy.

In terms of skins, there's a new version of Luke Skywalker available featuring his Return of Jedi swamp clothes - and most notably, featuring Yoda as a backpack. The Dagobah Luke bundle includes the Jedi apprentice and wizened Muppet master for 1800 V-Bucks (around a tenner). I feel like this really could have been a new style for the existing Luke skin, especially as Yoda is available separately (for 1000 V-Bucks). Epic Games may be hoping you cough up for Yoda then choose to grab the new Luke bundle to get his skin for just 800 more.

Next, there's Lando. His skin is 1500 V-Bucks and includes a Cloud City model back bling, or there's a bundle priced 1800 with a pickaxe. Then there's the Death Trooper, named the AWR Trooper here, priced at 1500 V-Bucks.

The star of the show for me is Chewbacca, available only via the Lego Fortnite event pass for 1400 V-Bucks. This is a pretty average price for a licensed skin on its own, and it comes with a heap of extra Lego builds to use. Chewbacca being part of this bundle looks like a gentle nudge to get people playing the Lego mode, which is fine, though in terms of content you can actually use in Fortnite's main battle royale mode you are getting less than the previous Star Wars event pass, which included Darth Maul and Clone Troopers for 1000 V-Bucks.

Image credit: Epic Games

As well as all this, there's a Disassembled C-3PO back bling for 500 V-Bucks, and a ridable AT-AT emote for another 500 V-Bucks.

The Fortnite Festival rhythm mode includes the Cantina music to play for free currently, or keep as a Jam Track for 500 V-Bucks. And the arcade racing Rocket Racer mode has a Mandalorian-inspired car for a whopping 2800 V-Bucks, with additional wheels (700 V-Bucks) and a boost effect (400 V-Bucks) themed around Darth Maul.

And that's it - at least for the new Star Wars cosmetics. Returning items include Han, Leia, Boba Fett, Rey, Finn, the Sith Trooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss and the Imperial Stormtrooper skins.

Fortnite's battle royale mode has around a month of its current Greek gods season left. Datamined files from today's update suggest upcoming story quests will chronicle the end of Zeus' reign, though it's unclear if there will be another in-game event, similar to Fortnite's mysterious hand and Pandora's Box.