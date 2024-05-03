You will need to go some searching to get the Wookie Bowcaster in Fortnite, and if you want to guarantee you'll get one you'll need to become a rescuer too. This Mythic weapon is highly worth the effort though, it packs a punch and will help you clear one of the Star Wars 2024 event quests.

There are multiple ways you can get your hands on this Fortnite weapon throughout the in-game Star Wars celebrations, but we strongly advise being prepared with Shields and a fast-firing weapon before you go looking for it. You won't be the only one searching for this item so watch your back.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Wookie Bowcaster in Fortnite.

How to get Wookie Bowcaster in Fortnite

The best way to ensure you get a Wookie Bowcaster in Fortnite is to rescue Chewbacca who gives it you as a reward for freeing him. If that doesn't work, as his position constantly changes, then head to a Stormtrooper Roadblock and look around there for it to spawn as ground loot.

You can also find the Bowcaster in Imperial Chests and take it from downed players who had it in their inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

If you're struggling to find a Stormtrooper Roadblock then we recommend sticking to the main roads near major points of interest like Snooty Steppes and Pleasant Plaza. Also, if you're looking in one of these roadblocks we've found that the Bowcaster typically spawns inside the tents rather than on the road.

Now that you've got your Wookie Bowcaster, why not check out our page showing you how to get the E-11 Blaster too? May the Force be with you - always.