During the Star Wars event 2024, you have the opportunity to rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite from the clutches of the Empire! How the Wookie got caught is a mystery, but you know that for the good of the Rebel Alliance you need to save the Falcon's co-pilot and fast.

We recommend being prepared with Shields charged to halfway or more and having a few fast-firing weapons in your inventory before attempting this daring Fortnite rescue. It is possible to do it when you drop into a match with a single gun and no Shields, but it'll be much harder.

Without further ado, we're here to show you Chewbacca's location and how to rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite.

Chewbacca's location in Fortnite

To find Chewbacca in Fortnite you need to head to an Imperial Roadblock, but this is easier said than done as the one Chewie is being held at changes each match.

These are the five Imperial Roadblock locations we've found so far that Chewbacca could be at:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

When you approach one you should be able to hear Blaster fire, then when you get close you should see Stormtroopers fighting Chewbacca. Now that you've found the Millenium Falcon co-pilot, you need to rescue him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite

To rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite you need to defeat the Stormtroopers guarding the Imperial Roadblock he's being held at. As much as their aim is questionable in Star Wars, these specific Troopers are quite accurate, so we recommend finding cover to safely pick them off one by one.

Of course, if you already have Darth Vader's Lightsaber or your own E-11 Blaster then you can make short work of them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Once you've defeated them all, you will have rescued Chewie! He'll even hand you a Wookie Bowcaster as a thank you for freeing him - and who wouldn't want praise from a Wookie?