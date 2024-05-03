Skip to main content

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor five-hour trial available on Xbox for May the fourth

Trooper-duper.

Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
7 comments

May the fourth be with you! Microsoft has announced a free five hour gameplay trial for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

This trial was announced as part of Xbox's long-running Free Play Days promotion, which is available for all Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

However, unlike other Free Play Days additions, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's five hour gameplay trial will be available to all Xbox players.

Cover image for YouTube videoWhere do superhero games go next, after their live-service stumbles?
Newscast: Where do superhero games go next, after their live-service stumbles?Watch on YouTube

This Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trial is available now, but if you want to give it a go best make it quick. It will only be available until 5th May (this Sunday). It is worth noting that the game is currently available to play in its entirety via EA Play, which is available to Game Pass members.

In Eurogamer's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review, our Chris Tapsell said the game's "lovable unpretentiousness is what makes it such a blast". However, he felt a "lack of true focus" held it back from realising its true potential.

In addition to taking Jedi: Survivor's hero Cal Kestis out for a spin, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale is also available to play for free this weekend, but only for those with Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships.

We can likely expect more Star Wars-related news tomorrow, 4th May, AKA Star Wars day. Perhaps we will get the official reveal of that Cal Kestis Lego figure the Star Wars team teased last weekend. See, we shall (please read in the voice of Yoda).

