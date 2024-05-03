The E-11 Blaster Mythic in Fortnite has been added as part of the Star War 2024 event to celebrate May 4th, alsoknown as Star Wars day!

Stormtroopers have invaded Fortnite and set up roadblocks across the map, which can hinder your progress slightly, but there is a bonus. They've bought plenty of their Blaster guns with them and there are plenty of ways you can get your hands on this Mythic weapon.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get an E-11 Blaster in Fortnite.

How to get E-11 Blaster in Fortnite

You can get the E-11 Blaster in Fortnite by defeating Stormtroopers who sometimes drop it when they perish or by looting Stormtrooper roadblocks.

You can also sometimes find them in Imperial Chests and as ground loot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

If none of that works for you, then you can always check the bodies of enemy players you've defeated - they might have had one that you can 'borrow' for a while!

This Mythic weapon packs a punch and is one we highly recommend grabbbing, especially if you're thinking about going up against other Stormtroopers or want to increase your chances of gaining a Victory Royale.

May the Force be with you!