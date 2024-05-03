Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga PC specs revealed

The required PC specs for Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga have been revealed and it looks like you'll need a beefy machine to have it running well.

The game is a graphical showcase, but will only run at 30fps on Xbox Series X/S consoles. On PC this can be increased, but you'll need to use DLSS 3, FSR 3, or XESS 1.3 to achieve this.

At the least, all players will require 70GB of SSD storage and 16GB of system RAM.

From there, it's recommended to have an Intel I7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, as well as an NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800 XT, or Intel ARC A770 GPU. This allows for the high graphics preset at 1440p.

You can see the full list of specifications in the image below, but essentially even to play this game on medium settings, you're going to require a PC built in the last five to six years.

Image credit: Ninja Theory

For further context, the requirements are around a similar level to those needed for Alan Wake 2, which is generally considered one of the most intensive games of the last year. These were altered after release.

Hellblade 2, the sequel to Senua's Sacrifice, is set for release on 21st May across Xbox Series X/S and PC. As Digital Foundry explained, it looks like the most visually ambitious Unreal Engine 5 game to date.