You can now get Darth Vader's Lightsaber in Fortnite if you're brave enough to face the legendary Sith and former Jedi. His dangerous presence is part of the Star Wars 2024 event that celebrates May 4th, also known as Star Wars day.

There is only one place in Fortnite that you can track him down to get his Lightsaber and there is only one available per match, making it a highly coveted Mythic that everyone wants to get their hands on.

Wihtout further ado, we're here to show you how to get Darth Vader's Lightsaber in Fortnite.

How to get Darth Vader's Lightsaber in Fortnite

To get Darth Vader's Lightsaber in Fortnite you need to find his ship and defeat Vader himself to take the iconic Lightsaber, after all, Anakin is gone and that is all that remains.

You can find Darth Vader's ship on the south west corner of the small island to the north of Lavish Lair on the Fortnite Map. We've circled its exact location on the map below too:

When you get to the ship, if other players haven't beaten you to it, you need to defeat Darth Vader and the two Stormtroopers with him. They'll be standing by the ship until they spot you.

Like all the other boss encounters in Fortnite, Vader has a strong health bar and shields and you need to wear both down to zero to defeat the sith to get his Lightsaber. To do this, we strongly recommend entering the tents set up nearby to loot the Imperial chest here - an E-11 Blaster or Wookie Bowcaster can spawn in them.

Also, keep your distance from Vader as much as you can and focus on taking out the Stormtroopers first. Vader attacks with the Force and his Lightsaber, but the Troopers have high-damage Blasters so take them out first. Then, you can also try to steal their Blasters if they drop them - they will heavily damage Vader.

Then, to defeat Vader you need to keep your distance. We recommend using fast-firing weapons or the item you found in the Imperial Chest. Once you've taken him down you can pick up his Lightsaber and wield it for the rest of them match - it comes in handy for blocking Blaster fire.

If all else fails, you can hunt down a player that's already done the hard work and take the Lightsaber after you've beaten them.

Be careful - once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny...