Our 2024 video game release schedule shows that even without as many triple-A big-hitters coming out this year, 2024 is still packed with games to add to your ever-expanding backlog.

We've still got some huge games to look forward to though, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Silent Hill 2, and Skull and Bones might even release this time (we'll see).

Don't forget about those double-A and indie offerings either! The Plucky Squire, Hades 2 early access, The Rise of the Golden Idol, and Hyper Light Breaker early access are just some of the exciting smaller titles releasing in 2024. Check out our most exciting games of 2024 for more great games to watch out for.

We'll update this page as more games get announced and release dates are finalised, so keep reading to see what the 2024 video game release calendar is looking like this year.

65 Most Anticipated Games Of 2024.

Video games releasing in January 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in January 2024:

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (iOS, Android) - 10th January

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (PC) - 11th January

War Hospital (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 11th January

Top Racer Collection (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 11th January

Home Safety Hotline (PC) - 16th January

Ravendawn (PC) - January 16th

Atlas Wept (PC) - January 17th

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th January

Bulletstorm VR (PC, PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest) - 18th January

Immortal Life (PC) - 18th January

Another Code: Recollection (Switch) - 19th January

Palworld early access (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 19th January

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (PS5) - 19th January

Immortality (PS5) - 23rd January

Enshrouded early access (PC) - 24th January

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)- 25th January

Touhou Luna Nights (PS4, PS5) - 25th January

The Cauldron Kids: The Summoning of Mr. Vermicelli (PC) - 25th January

Phantom Abyss (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th January

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th January

Tekken 8 (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th January

Paper Lily - Chapter 1 (PC) - 26th January

Chronique des Silencieux (PC) - 29th January

Rugby 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)- 30th January

BlazBlue Entropy Effect (iOS, Android, PC) - 31st January

One Punch Man World (iOS, Android, PC) - 31st January

Video games releasing in February 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in February 2024:

Video games releasing in March 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in March 2024:

Mediterranea Inferno (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th March

The Outlast Trials (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th March

Life by You early access (PC) - 5th March

As Dusk Falls (PS4, PS5) - 7th March

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 7th March

Homeworld 3 (PC) - 8th March

Unicorn Overlord (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th March

Ib (PS4, PS5) - 14th March

Paint the Town Red VR (Steam VR, PSVR2, Meta Quest) - 14th March

Outcast - A New Beginning (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 15th March

Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 20th March

Dragon's Dogma 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 22nd March

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch) - 22nd March

Rise of the Rōnin (PS5) - 22nd March

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) - 22nd March

Acolyte of the Altar (PC) - 25th March

South Park: Snow Day! (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th March

Prison Architect 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th March

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th March

Video games releasing in April 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in April 2024:

Europa (PC) - 16th April

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 23rd April

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 23rd April

SaGa Emerald Beyond (PC, - 25th April

Sandland (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th April

Manor Lords (PC) - 26th April

Braid Anniversary Edition (Netflix, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 30th April

Video games releasing in May 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in May 2024:

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya (Switch) - 2nd May

Gift (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 9th May

Video games releasing in June 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in June 2024:

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 4th June

Vampire Therapist (PC) - 17th June

Video games releasing in July 2024

None yet! We'll add more July 2024 games as they're announced.

Video games releasing in August 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in August 2024:

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 20th August

Video games releasing in September 2024

Here are all the games we know about releasing in September 2024:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th September

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 9th September

Video games releasing in October 2024

None yet! We'll add more October 2024 games as they're announced.

Video games releasing in November 2024

None yet! We'll add more November 2024 games as they're announced.

Video games releasing in December 2024

None yet! We'll add more December 2024 games as they're announced.

2024 Video games releasing with no specific date

We've added the general release window below when available, but most don't have specific dates.

Here's all the rest of the video games releasing in 2024:

1000xResist (PC)

33 Immortals early access (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Anger Foot (PC)

Animal Well (PC, Switch, PS5) - Early 2024

Another Crab's Treasure (PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Arco (PC)

Ark 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - Late 2024

Assassin's Creed Mirage (iOS)

Avowed (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Baby Steps (PC, PS5) - Summer

Beneath (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Blue Protocol (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Botany Manor (PC, Switch, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2

Broken Roads (PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox) - Early 2024

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - Reforged (PC, Consoles, iOS, Android)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android) - Early 2024

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Cities: Skylines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Clock Tower (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox) - Early 2024

Death Stranding (iOS, Mac) - Early 2024

Death Trick: Double Blind (PC, Mac, Switch) - Q1

Demonschool (PC) - Q3

Despelote (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Dustborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2024

Earth Defense Force 6 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Everholm (PC)

Farthest Frontier (PC) - Early 2024

Final Fantasy 14 (Xbox Series X/S) - Spring 2024

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail (PC, PS4, PS5) - Summer

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Summer

Flock (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Spring

Foolish Mortals (PC, Switch)

Football Manager 2025 (PC) - Late 2025

Frostpunk 2 (PC) - First half of 2024

Genshin Impact 5.0 (iOS, Android, PC, PS4, PS5) - Expected 28th August

Go-Go Town (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Greedfall 2: The Dying World (PC, Consoles)

Grønland (PC) - March 2024

Hades 2 early access (PC) - Q2

Harold Halibut - Early 2024 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Hauntii (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2

Heavenly Bodies (Switch) - February

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 - February

Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 - Expected 7th February

Horizon Forbidden West (PC) - Early 2024

Horses

Islands of Insight (PC) - February

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Kill It With Fire 2 early access (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Kind Words 2 (PC, Mac)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (Switch)

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link (iOS, Android)

Little Nightmares 3 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Summer

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch) - Summer

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, PS)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Mirthwood (PC)

MultiVersus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2024

Naiad (PC, Mac, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - Q2

Neva (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Nine Sols (PC, Mac)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)

Paper Trail (iOS, Android, PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox)

Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playground (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Silent Hill 2 (PC, PS5)

Skald: Against the Black Priory (PC) - Q2

Skate Story (PC)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (PC, Switch) - Q1

Son and Bone (PS5)

Southfield early access (PC)

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To (PC)

Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)

Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Still Wakes the Deep - Early 2024

Streets of Rogue 2 early access (PC)

Suikoden 2 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox One)

Summerhouse (PC)

Synergy (PC) - Q1

Tales of the Shire (PC, Consoles)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2024

Thank Goodness You're Here (PC, Switch, PS5)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Xbox Series X/S) - First half 2024

The Mermaid's Tongue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

The Plucky Squire (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

The Rise of the Golden Idol (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Thrasher (PC, Consoles, VR)

Tormented Souls 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track early access (PC)

VRising (PC) - Q2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Autumn

Visions of Mana (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

World of Goo 2

World of Warcraft: The War Within (PC)

Zenless Zone Zero

Hardware and video game adaptations releasing in 2024

Apart from a gazillion games, we know that the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset is releasing on 2nd Februrary and the Atari 400 Mini is coming out on 28th March.

The Switch 2 is rumoured to be releasing in 2024 too, as it was demoed to developers at Gamescom in 2023 - we'll update with a date when it's known, but for now you can check out our everything we know about the Switch 2 page.

As well as new hardware, we're getting a lot of video game adaptions for the big and small screens.

Here's all the TV, movie, and animated video game adaptations releasing in 2024:

Sonic Prime Season 3 (TV Show) - 11th January on Netflix

Halo Season 2 (TV Show) - Premiers 8th February on Paramount Plus

Fallout (TV Show) - Premiers 12 April on Amazon Prime

Knuckles (TV Show) - Q1 on Paramount Pluse

Borderlands (Movie) - 9th August

Arcane Season 2 (Anime TV Show) - TBC November on Netflix

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Movie) - 20th December

Dead Cells (Animated TV Show) -TBC

Devil May Cry (Anime TV Show) - TBC

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Anime TV Show) - TBC on Netflix

Hope you have fun playing (and watching) your favourite video games releasing in 2024!