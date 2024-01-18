2024 video game release schedule
Triple-A and indie games releasing in 2024 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Mobile.
Our 2024 video game release schedule shows that even without as many triple-A big-hitters coming out this year, 2024 is still packed with games to add to your ever-expanding backlog.
We've still got some huge games to look forward to though, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Silent Hill 2, and Skull and Bones might even release this time (we'll see).
Don't forget about those double-A and indie offerings either! The Plucky Squire, Hades 2 early access, The Rise of the Golden Idol, and Hyper Light Breaker early access are just some of the exciting smaller titles releasing in 2024. Check out our most exciting games of 2024 for more great games to watch out for.
We'll update this page as more games get announced and release dates are finalised, so keep reading to see what the 2024 video game release calendar is looking like this year.
On this page:
Video games releasing in January 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in January 2024:
- Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (iOS, Android) - 10th January
- Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (PC) - 11th January
- War Hospital (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 11th January
- Top Racer Collection (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 11th January
- Home Safety Hotline (PC) - 16th January
- Ravendawn (PC) - January 16th
- Atlas Wept (PC) - January 17th
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th January
- Bulletstorm VR (PC, PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest) - 18th January
- Immortal Life (PC) - 18th January
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch) - 19th January
- Palworld early access (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 19th January
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (PS5) - 19th January
- Immortality (PS5) - 23rd January
- Enshrouded early access (PC) - 24th January
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)- 25th January
- Touhou Luna Nights (PS4, PS5) - 25th January
- The Cauldron Kids: The Summoning of Mr. Vermicelli (PC) - 25th January
- Phantom Abyss (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th January
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th January
- Tekken 8 (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th January
- Paper Lily - Chapter 1 (PC) - 26th January
- Chronique des Silencieux (PC) - 29th January
- Rugby 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)- 30th January
- BlazBlue Entropy Effect (iOS, Android, PC) - 31st January
- One Punch Man World (iOS, Android, PC) - 31st January
Video games releasing in February 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in February 2024:
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS4, PS5, PC) - 1st February
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st February
- Persona 3 Reload (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2nd February
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 2nd February
- Foamstars (PS4, PS5 - 6th February
- CLeM (PC, Switch) - 6th February
- Helldivers 2 (PC, PS5) - 8th February
- The Inquisitor (PC, PS5) - 8th February
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) - 13th February
- Ultros (PC, PS4, PS5) - 13th February
- Fight Crab 2 early access (PC) - 13th February
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 14th February
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th February
- Biomutant (Switch) - 14th February
- Solium Infernum (PC) - 14th February
- PlateUp! (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 15th February
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) - 16th February
- Skull and Bones (Amazon Luna, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 16th February
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS5) - 16th February
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS5) - 16th February
- Recoilt (PC) - 16th February
- MADiSON VR (Steam VR, PSVR2) - 20th February
- The Thaumaturge (PC) - 20th February
- Slave Zero X (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 21st February
- Last Epoch (PC) - 21st February
- Terminator: Dark Fate (PC) - Defiance - 21st February
- Myth of Empires (PC) - 21st February
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (PC, Switch) - 21st February
- Nightingale early access (PC) - 22nd February
- Open Roads (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 22nd February
- Pacific Drive (PS5, PC) - 22nd February
- CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (PC) - 22nd February
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 22nd February
- Sons of the Forest (PC) - 22nd February
- Promenade (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 23rd February
- Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons (PC, Switch) - February 27th
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) - February 27th
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC) - 27th February
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th February
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th February
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) - 29th February
- Welcome to ParadiZe (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th February
Video games releasing in March 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in March 2024:
- Mediterranea Inferno (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th March
- The Outlast Trials (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th March
- Life by You early access (PC) - 5th March
- As Dusk Falls (PS4, PS5) - 7th March
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 7th March
- Homeworld 3 (PC) - 8th March
- Unicorn Overlord (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th March
- Ib (PS4, PS5) - 14th March
- Paint the Town Red VR (Steam VR, PSVR2, Meta Quest) - 14th March
- Outcast - A New Beginning (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 15th March
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 20th March
- Dragon's Dogma 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 22nd March
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch) - 22nd March
- Rise of the Rōnin (PS5) - 22nd March
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) - 22nd March
- Acolyte of the Altar (PC) - 25th March
- South Park: Snow Day! (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th March
- Prison Architect 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th March
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th March
Video games releasing in April 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in April 2024:
- Europa (PC) - 16th April
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 23rd April
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 23rd April
- SaGa Emerald Beyond (PC, - 25th April
- Sandland (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 26th April
- Manor Lords (PC) - 26th April
- Braid Anniversary Edition (Netflix, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 30th April
Video games releasing in May 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in May 2024:
- Touhou Mystia's Izakaya (Switch) - 2nd May
- Gift (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 9th May
Video games releasing in June 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in June 2024:
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 4th June
- Vampire Therapist (PC) - 17th June
Video games releasing in July 2024
None yet! We'll add more July 2024 games as they're announced.
Video games releasing in August 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in August 2024:
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 20th August
Video games releasing in September 2024
Here are all the games we know about releasing in September 2024:
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th September
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 9th September
Video games releasing in October 2024
None yet! We'll add more October 2024 games as they're announced.
Video games releasing in November 2024
None yet! We'll add more November 2024 games as they're announced.
Video games releasing in December 2024
None yet! We'll add more December 2024 games as they're announced.
2024 Video games releasing with no specific date
We've added the general release window below when available, but most don't have specific dates.
Here's all the rest of the video games releasing in 2024:
- 1000xResist (PC)
- 33 Immortals early access (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Anger Foot (PC)
- Animal Well (PC, Switch, PS5) - Early 2024
- Another Crab's Treasure (PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Arco (PC)
- Ark 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - Late 2024
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (iOS)
- Avowed (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Baby Steps (PC, PS5) - Summer
- Beneath (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition
- Blue Protocol (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Botany Manor (PC, Switch, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2
- Broken Roads (PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox) - Early 2024
- Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - Reforged (PC, Consoles, iOS, Android)
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android) - Early 2024
- Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Cities: Skylines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Clock Tower (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox) - Early 2024
- Death Stranding (iOS, Mac) - Early 2024
- Death Trick: Double Blind (PC, Mac, Switch) - Q1
- Demonschool (PC) - Q3
- Despelote (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Dustborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2024
- Earth Defense Force 6 (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Everholm (PC)
- Farthest Frontier (PC) - Early 2024
- Final Fantasy 14 (Xbox Series X/S) - Spring 2024
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail (PC, PS4, PS5) - Summer
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Summer
- Flock (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Spring
- Foolish Mortals (PC, Switch)
- Football Manager 2025 (PC) - Late 2025
- Frostpunk 2 (PC) - First half of 2024
- Genshin Impact 5.0 (iOS, Android, PC, PS4, PS5) - Expected 28th August
- Go-Go Town (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Greedfall 2: The Dying World (PC, Consoles)
- Grønland (PC) - March 2024
- Hades 2 early access (PC) - Q2
- Harold Halibut - Early 2024 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Hauntii (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2
- Heavenly Bodies (Switch) - February
- Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 - February
- Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 - Expected 7th February
- Horizon Forbidden West (PC) - Early 2024
- Horses
- Hyper Light Breaker early access (PC) - Early 2024
- Islands of Insight (PC) - February
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Kill It With Fire 2 early access (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Kind Words 2 (PC, Mac)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (Switch)
- Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link (iOS, Android)
- Little Nightmares 3 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Summer
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch) - Summer
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, PS)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Mirthwood (PC)
- MultiVersus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2024
- Naiad (PC, Mac, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - Q2
- Neva (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Nine Sols (PC, Mac)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
- Paper Trail (iOS, Android, PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Sam & Max: The Devil's Playground (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Shadow of the Ninja Reborn (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Silent Hill 2 (PC, PS5)
- Skald: Against the Black Priory (PC) - Q2
- Skate Story (PC)
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (PC, Switch) - Q1
- Son and Bone (PS5)
- Southfield early access (PC)
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To (PC)
- Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Stellar Blade (PS5)
- Still Wakes the Deep - Early 2024
- Streets of Rogue 2 early access (PC)
- Suikoden 2 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox One)
- Summerhouse (PC)
- Synergy (PC) - Q1
- Tales of the Shire (PC, Consoles)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2024
- Thank Goodness You're Here (PC, Switch, PS5)
- The Alters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Xbox Series X/S) - First half 2024
- The Mermaid's Tongue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- The Plucky Squire (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- The Rise of the Golden Idol (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Thrasher (PC, Consoles, VR)
- Tormented Souls 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track early access (PC)
- VRising (PC) - Q2
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Autumn
- Visions of Mana (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- World of Goo 2
- World of Warcraft: The War Within (PC)
- Zenless Zone Zero
Hardware and video game adaptations releasing in 2024
Apart from a gazillion games, we know that the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset is releasing on 2nd Februrary and the Atari 400 Mini is coming out on 28th March.
The Switch 2 is rumoured to be releasing in 2024 too, as it was demoed to developers at Gamescom in 2023 - we'll update with a date when it's known, but for now you can check out our everything we know about the Switch 2 page.
As well as new hardware, we're getting a lot of video game adaptions for the big and small screens.
Here's all the TV, movie, and animated video game adaptations releasing in 2024:
- Sonic Prime Season 3 (TV Show) - 11th January on Netflix
- Halo Season 2 (TV Show) - Premiers 8th February on Paramount Plus
- Fallout (TV Show) - Premiers 12 April on Amazon Prime
- Knuckles (TV Show) - Q1 on Paramount Pluse
- Borderlands (Movie) - 9th August
- Arcane Season 2 (Anime TV Show) - TBC November on Netflix
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Movie) - 20th December
- Dead Cells (Animated TV Show) -TBC
- Devil May Cry (Anime TV Show) - TBC
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Anime TV Show) - TBC on Netflix
Hope you have fun playing (and watching) your favourite video games releasing in 2024!