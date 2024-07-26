Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Steam native, so you don't need the dreaded EA App

In a pleasantly surprising move, BioWare will launch Dragon Age: The Veilguard natively via Steam on PC, meaning there's no need to download and install the fussy EA App.

What's more, the game will arrive verified for Steam Deck, so you can continue your quest to defend Thedas while on the bus, train or toilet.

"There's a few more surprises in store for later this summer," BioWare's Michael Gamble teased via social media platform X, sharing the news. "Here's the first from the DAV team."

Gamble is a familiar face on social media, though his day job is leading BioWare's Mass Effect team. Still, it's likely he's referring to further Dragon Age details, in the run up to BioWare's next project launching at some poin this autumn.

Reacting to the news of Dragon Age: The Veilguard launching native via Steam, games industry analyst Mat Piscatella said he believed the decision by EA would "lead to significant additional sales".

"The margin benefit of forcing people to use a proprietary PC marketplace just isn't worth the lost additional volume of not putting a game on Steam," he wrote on X.

BioWare's long-awaited Dragon Age: The Veilguard still lacks a launch date, but is expected to arrive sometime this autumn for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Our Chris Tapsell got a good look at it recently and came away very impressed - though we're worried for the safety of veteran fan-favourite character Varric.