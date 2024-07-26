Skip to main content

Gaming's most serious racing sim Gran Turismo 7 has a seriously funny bug

"Please do not patch."

A screenshot of Gran Turismo, showing one car on the track and seven in the air!
Image credit: Polyphony Digital / u/O_pv
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
1 comment

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It's a car in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 players have flocked to social media to share examples of, uh, unusual driving physics after the racer's 1.49 update added a new setting that seemingly fills vehicles with helium.

Cover image for YouTube videoGran Turismo 7 vs Forza Motorsport - The Duel - Digital Foundry Graphics Breakdown
Gran Turismo 7 vs Forza Motorsport - The Duel - Digital Foundry Graphics Breakdown.Watch on YouTube

Where developer Polyphony Digital had hoped to introduce "more natural weight" for players, cars are instead launching themselves into the air, making for some extraordinarily amusing clips:

New physics seems really fun
byu/O_pv ingranturismo

"I think I had, like, 12 heart attacks," added one Redditor. "I love this glitch, and it's so much fun dodging the inevitable fling."

"We are now aware of the following issue in the 1.49 Update released on July 25," Polyphony told players reporting the issue.

"Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings. This issue is currently under investigation. We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing."

Not everyone is looking for a fix, though.

"This is the greatest update ever," said another redditor. "Please do not patch."

Read this next