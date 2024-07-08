Transformers: Galactic Trials leans into Autobots are also cars by letting you race them

Transformers: Galactic Trials will feature "exciting rogue-lite combat".

In a departure from the typical Transformer treatment – most of the dozens of Transformer games to have released over the last 20 years or so have been shooters or RPGs – this Transformer adventure will feature 10 racing circuits for Autobots and Decepticons to race against in "both vehicle and bot form".

Check out the action in the trailer below:

"Choose your loyalty by playing as iconic Autobots or Decepticons including Bumblebee, Megatron and Optimus Prime, and collect the stolen Prime Relics across the tracks to unlock new skills," Outright Games teases.

"Make it to the finish line by racing around 10 battle-race circuits in both vehicle and bot form, beating enemies along the way in exciting rogue-lite combat!"

You'll be able to choose from a roster of favourites, including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee, Wheeljack, Elita-1, Megatron, Shockwave, and Soundwave – yes, even Transformers that previously didn't get to transform into cars and trucks get a vehicular reimagining here – and take on driving and combat challenges, gather collectibles, all with "rogue-lite combat elements".

Transformers: Galactic Trials' "electrifying fusion of arcade racing and robot combat" is slated to arrive on PC via Steam, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and last-gen consoles on 11th October.

This time last year, Hasbro had to apologise for incorrectly intimating Activision lost its Transformers games.