Fallout: London, the eagerly awaited Fallout 4 mod, has finally been released! Set 160 years after the bombs dropped, this mod lets you explore the Fallout universe's version of London as you complete new quests, find new weapons and maybe even visit a Greggs...

Before you can start wondering about London's devastated streets, however, it's a good idea to know how to install Fallout: London, especially since this installation is a little more complicated if you play Fallout 4 via Steam. Though, we also recommend checking out the requirements for installing and playing Fallout: London no matter where you purchased your copy of Fallout 4.

So read on to learn how to install and play Fallout: London via Steam and GOG.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Requirements for installing and playing Fallout London Before you consider installing Fallout: London it's important to make sure you know the requirements for both downloading and playing it. First things first, it's important to remember that Fallout: London does not work with the Epic Games store versions of Fallout 4 upon release. Due to this, you need either a Steam or GOG.com version of Fallout 4. Helpfully, the mod is being distributed via GOG.com. Secondly you obviously must have a PC copy of Fallout 4, including all of its DLC, if you want to play Fallout: London. This includes Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World and all of the workshop packs. If you don't have these, but still want to play Fallout: London then consider buying the Game of the Year edition of Fallout 4 as that includes all of the DLC. Image credit: Team Folon Fallout: London will also take up 33.8 GB, but you will most likely need more space available to safely go through the installation process. Due to this we recommend going through whichever drive you're planning to download the mod onto and removing any program you no longer need / use. Finally, it's important to note that, to quote the mod's GOG store page directly, 'Fallout: London will completely take over your Fallout 4 installation' and 'make irreversible changes'. This means if you want to play Fallout 4: GOTY Edition, you'll need to uninstall and then reinstall this version of the game to play it again. You'll also be required to disable cloud saves. Image credit: Team Folon

How to install Fallout London on Steam Installing Fallout: London on Steam can be rather complicated if you don't know what to do. Still, you'll need to do this if you want to play Fallout: London using a Steam copy of Fallout 4, but we're here to help. First you need to ensure you have a Steam copy of Fallout 4 and then you need to roll this game back to a previous update to ensure it's compatible with Fallout: London. To do this, you need to download each piece of the 1.10.163.0 version of Fallout 4, delete your current files and then copy the files you've downloaded into your current installation of Fallout 4. This can be achieved by following these steps: Type steam://open/console into your browser to prompt Steam into opening the console. Download each part of the previous Fallout 4: GOTY Edition version by typing the following into the console: Part A - download_depot 377160 377161 7497069378349273908 Part B - download_depot 377160 377163 5819088023757897745 Followed by the executable file use - download_depot 377160 377162 5847529232406005096 Then the English version use - download_depot 377160 377164 2178106366609958945 Now it's time to download each of the DLCs you own. Remember you must do this as these DLCs are required for playing Fallout: London: HD Texture Pack - download_depot 377160 540810 1558929737289295473

- download_depot 377160 540810 1558929737289295473 Automatron - download_depot 377160 435870 1691678129192680960

- download_depot 377160 435870 1691678129192680960 Automatron English language pack - download_depot 377160 435871 5106118861901111234

- download_depot 377160 435871 5106118861901111234 Wasteland Workshop - download_depot 377160 435880 1255562923187931216

- download_depot 377160 435880 1255562923187931216 Far Harbor - download_depot 377160 435881 1207717296920736193

- download_depot 377160 435881 1207717296920736193 Far Harbor English language pack - download_depot 377160 435882 8482181819175811242

- download_depot 377160 435882 8482181819175811242 Contraptions Workshop - download_depot 377160 480630 5527412439359349504

- download_depot 377160 480630 5527412439359349504 Vault-Tec Workshop - download_depot 377160 480631 6588493486198824788

- download_depot 377160 480631 6588493486198824788 Vault-Tec Workshop English language - download_depot 377160 393885 5000262035721758737

- download_depot 377160 393885 5000262035721758737 Nuka World - download_depot 377160 490650 4873048792354485093

- download_depot 377160 490650 4873048792354485093 Nuka World English language pack - download_depot 377160 393895 7677765994120765493 You'll be able to find these files in separate depot folders within your Steam library folder (the default for which is 'C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\content\app_377160'). The depot folders themselves will have names similar to 'depot_377162' which is the Fallout 4 executable file. Next, you need to create a new folder on your desktop where you'll copy the contents of every previously mentioned folders into. It's a good idea to delete the files you've copied over as you go to ensure you retain enough space on your PC. Though it will also help you keep track of what you have and haven't copied over. Doing so means you've constructed a whole new version of Fallout 4: GOTY Edition. Now you just need to delete everything in your current Fallout 4: GOTY Edition installation folder and replace it with the contents of the new folder you've created. Finally, install Fallout: London via GOG GALAXY, launch it and follow the launcher's instructions! Image credit: Team Folon