All Fallout London Factions explained

You'll encounter many Factions during your travels in Fallout: London - from the powerful Gentry to hardworking Tommies and even the mysterious members of Angel.

Just like a mainline Fallout instalment, the Factions you work with and possibly even join affect your adventure throughout Fallout: London. Befriend one Faction and you can easily find yourself an enemy of another. Though it's a good idea to know how to install Fallout: London to ensure you can play the mod.

Below we take a look at all of the Fallout: London Factions to help you decide who to align yourself with in this post-nuclear world.

All Factions in Fallout London explained

There are seven Factions in Fallout: London, with each having their own history and motivations. You'll find yourself interacting with them as you traverse through the ruined London streets (not to be confused with real life London on a Friday night) and may even decide to join a Faction if your goals align. Though, always keep in mind that your actions with one Faction might anger another...

So let's take a look at each Fallout: London Faction:

5th Column

The members of the 5th Column are completely devoted to their leader, Eve Varney. Almost too devoted one could say... In their eyes, her word is law and her goal of utterly destroying the Gentry, reshaping the government in her image, is true. What does it matter if her reform methods are brutal or that she crushes anyone who stands in her way? You've got to break a few eggs, right? Right?

The fascist leaning of the 5th Column is hard to deny, but it's certainly a movement growing more popular among the poorer districts of London.

Eve Varney. | Image credit: Team Folon

Angel

The only thing we can truly say about Angel is that it's run by a man called Mr. Smythe and I highly doubt that's his real name. Keeping secrets is Angel's game though as not only does no-one really know who its members are, but their motivations and history are just as mysterious. Are they the remains of the pre-war science ministry? The remnants of M15? The descendants of the British Museum staff determined to keep all of the historical artefacts Britain has 'borrowed' save on English soil? Who knows - though that last one is highly unlikely.

Considering all of this, it's quite fitting that Angel's symbol is awfully similar to that of the Freemasons.

Image credit: Team Folon

Camelot

Inspired by the tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, Camelot aims to free London from the grips of the Gentry and establish a new representative government to bring true democracy back to the land. Naming themselves after Arthur's famous castle, Camelot have established their own knightly order where they value truth and justice in hopes of giving power back to the people. In keeping with this, you'll find they also prefer the blade over other weaponry.

Not everyone believes in their goals though, especially the Gentry, so Camelot has gone into hiding. Though some say they've established a feudal settlement called Albion...

Image credit: Team Folon

Gentry

Of course even nuclear bombs couldn't eradicate the English aristocracy. The Gentry are the current rulers of London and descend from members of the pre-war aristocracy. They rule London strictly from Westminster where the streets are clean and everyone can vote in elections - if you're respectable, have a royal charter and pay your taxes that is. Yet, the parliament swears they have the good of the people in mind as long as those people are of certain standing. (So it's basically a normal British parliament...)

The figurehead of the Gentry is the Queen. Though maybe don't ask why she hasn't been seen in a while...

Image credit: Team Folon

Isle of Dogs Syndicate

Oh Canary Wharf, once you were a beautiful site with your little light blinking away to stop planes from flying into you, but look at what you've become. Now you're headquarters for the Isle of Dogs Syndicate - London's most ruthless and powerful criminal organisation. The Isle of Dogs' illegal web runs deep throughout east London and they even work with the Gentry. Some supplies here and there to ensure the Gentry's prisoners have fulfilling lives in an Isle of Dogs workhouse is quite a good deal, though whispers say Westminster's cut of profits is slightly too large...

Run by Thomas Black, the Isle of Dogs Syndicate is a force to be reckoned with. Yet, there are some souls brave enough to take it on and they may even their eyes on a leadership position.

Image credit: Team Folon

Tommies

Taking their symbol from the Royal Air Force and their name from British slang, the Tommies maintain law and order in London. This connection to Britain's pre-war history can even be seen in their uniform which is reminiscent of the uniforms worn by soldiers in World War One. Though that's not to say the Tommies lack the technology of these modern times.

The Tommies maintain law and order in London on behalf of the Gentry. Though the peace they bring feels too established round the ideals of the Gentry these days rather than the good of the people. Maybe a change in leadership within the Tommies will see the balance of power in London change dramatically.

Image credit: Team Folon

Vagabonds

The Vagabonds were once both a powerful gang and growing political force in London, but time changes all and especially so when the Isle of Dogs Syndicate is involved. Locked in a bitter war with the Isle of Dogs, the Vagabonds have to watch their territory shrink and their leader, Sebastian Gaunt, become more consumed with revenge. Once the Vagabonds aimed to change London through slightly less violent means, but, even though they still have some community support, whether they're able to uphold their original goals is unknown.

The Vagabonds take inspiration from pre-World War 2 London gangs and, if you haven't guessed it yet, Peaky Blinders. (They've got the hats and all.)

Image credit: Team Folon

Hope you have fun meeting the Fallout: London Factions and don't end up on anyone's bad side!