Star Wars: Bounty Hunter gets a remake

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, the 2002 action-adventure game, is getting a remake courtesy of Aspyr.

The developer describes this as "a new title that brings the original Star Wars: Bounty Hunter to modern platforms with visual enhancements, improved environmental textures, new dynamic lighting effects, and a new flashlight tool."

It's set for release on 1st August across Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam). It'll be priced at $19.99 (£TBA).

STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ - Announce Trailer Star Wars: Bounty HunterWatch on YouTube

The game has players in the role of Jango Fett shooting and gliding his way across the galaxy, though in this version players will be able to unlock a new Boba Fett skin too as part of an Easter egg from the original game.

Our Star Wars Bounty Hunter review from back in the day described the game as "pretty and stylish" but the Star Wars setting "can't mask the shallow, unexciting gameplay from view".

Aspyr, part of Embracer Group, has released a number of Star Wars re-releases and remakes, including most recently Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, which was plagued with bugs and server woes at launch.

It also cancelled expected DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords, which would have restored lost content.

Outside of Star Wars, the developer was mostly praised for its Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered collection, but courted controversy with the inclusion of pin-up posters.