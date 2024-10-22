Morpeko from the Galar region where it sits as one of Gen 8 Pokémon debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out season.

Morpeko is a rather special Pokémon thanks to its ability to switch between two forms - Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode. The transformation turns Morpeko from a happy little mouse to one that definitely has anger issues. Both of these forms have made their way into Pokémon Go, so it's a good idea to know how to switch between Full Belly and Hangry Mode.

Before you can start experimenting with Morpeko's featured attack and forms, however, you'll want to know how to get Morpeko in Pokémon Go.

How to get Morpeko in Pokémon Go Morpeko debuted in Pokémon Go during the Part 1 of the Halloween 2024 event. Here's how to catch Morpeko during Halloween 2024 Part 1: Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge quest - Catch 108 Dark or Ghost-Type Pokémon

Catch 108 Dark or Ghost-Type Pokémon Event-exclusive research task - Win 2 Raids

Win 2 Raids Go Battle League Rank 16 rewards - In both the free and premium track, but more frequent on the premium track

In both the free and premium track, but more frequent on the premium track Pay-to-play timed research quest - Costs $5 or the equivalent in your local currency When it comes to catching Morpeko we recommend doing so via either the Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge quest or the event-exclusive research task. Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge is the easiest option as, even though you have to invest some time in progressing through this quest, you'll have access to it from the moment Halloween 2024 Part 1 begins. This means you don't have to hunt it down like an event-exclusive research task or spend any real world money on it like the pay-to-play timed research quest. If you want to take the event-exclusive research task route, it's important to remember that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a daily basis and the seasonal research tasks remain active during events. Thanks to this, you will need to find the correct PokéStop giving the right task each day. Joining a local Pokémon Go group can be helpful in this quest as someone might have already found the stop you're looking for. Remember - event-exclusive research tasks can be completed after an event ends, so, as long as you don't delete it, you can finish it whenever you like. Image credit: Niantic In terms of obtaining Morpeko via the Go Battle League, you'll only be able to do this if you manage to defeat at least three trainers in one battle set. Doing so will unlock the Pokémon encounter reward, but keep in mind the Pokémon you receive may not be a Morpeko. Though it will appear more frequently if you're on the premium track, but, again, this will cost money. Due to this, we only recommend trying to obtain Morpeko via the Go Battle League during Halloween 2024 Part 1 if you're familiar with the Pokémon Go's PvP scene and have a strong set of Pokémon you can use. If you're not then you might find yourself Morpeko-less. While we're on the subject of the Go Battle League, we do know that after Halloween 2024 Part 1 ends Morpeko will be a possible Pokémon encounter reward once you've reached Rank 16. Again it will appear more frequently if you're on the premium track and you'll need to have Pokémon strong enough in the various leagues to reach Rank 16. Since this can be quite the time investment, especially if you have partaken in the Go Battle League this season, we recommend catching Morpeko using other methods during Halloween 2024 Part 1. This will ensure you've added Morpeko to your Pokédex and can experiment with its form changing ability. But what is that form changing ability…