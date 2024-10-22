How to get Morpeko in Pokémon Go
How to switch between Full Belly and Hangry Mode.
Morpeko from the Galar region where it sits as one of Gen 8 Pokémon debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out season.
Morpeko is a rather special Pokémon thanks to its ability to switch between two forms - Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode. The transformation turns Morpeko from a happy little mouse to one that definitely has anger issues. Both of these forms have made their way into Pokémon Go, so it's a good idea to know how to switch between Full Belly and Hangry Mode.
Before you can start experimenting with Morpeko's featured attack and forms, however, you'll want to know how to get Morpeko in Pokémon Go.
How to get Morpeko in Pokémon Go
Morpeko debuted in Pokémon Go during the Part 1 of the Halloween 2024 event.
Here's how to catch Morpeko during Halloween 2024 Part 1:
- Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge quest - Catch 108 Dark or Ghost-Type Pokémon
- Event-exclusive research task - Win 2 Raids
- Go Battle League Rank 16 rewards - In both the free and premium track, but more frequent on the premium track
- Pay-to-play timed research quest - Costs $5 or the equivalent in your local currency
When it comes to catching Morpeko we recommend doing so via either the Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge quest or the event-exclusive research task. Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge is the easiest option as, even though you have to invest some time in progressing through this quest, you'll have access to it from the moment Halloween 2024 Part 1 begins. This means you don't have to hunt it down like an event-exclusive research task or spend any real world money on it like the pay-to-play timed research quest.
If you want to take the event-exclusive research task route, it's important to remember that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a daily basis and the seasonal research tasks remain active during events. Thanks to this, you will need to find the correct PokéStop giving the right task each day. Joining a local Pokémon Go group can be helpful in this quest as someone might have already found the stop you're looking for.
Remember - event-exclusive research tasks can be completed after an event ends, so, as long as you don't delete it, you can finish it whenever you like.
In terms of obtaining Morpeko via the Go Battle League, you'll only be able to do this if you manage to defeat at least three trainers in one battle set. Doing so will unlock the Pokémon encounter reward, but keep in mind the Pokémon you receive may not be a Morpeko. Though it will appear more frequently if you're on the premium track, but, again, this will cost money. Due to this, we only recommend trying to obtain Morpeko via the Go Battle League during Halloween 2024 Part 1 if you're familiar with the Pokémon Go's PvP scene and have a strong set of Pokémon you can use. If you're not then you might find yourself Morpeko-less.
While we're on the subject of the Go Battle League, we do know that after Halloween 2024 Part 1 ends Morpeko will be a possible Pokémon encounter reward once you've reached Rank 16. Again it will appear more frequently if you're on the premium track and you'll need to have Pokémon strong enough in the various leagues to reach Rank 16. Since this can be quite the time investment, especially if you have partaken in the Go Battle League this season, we recommend catching Morpeko using other methods during Halloween 2024 Part 1. This will ensure you've added Morpeko to your Pokédex and can experiment with its form changing ability.
But what is that form changing ability…
How to switch Morpeko's form: Morpeko featured attack in Pokémon Go explained
Morpeko has the ability to switch between its own forms - Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode - after you've used a Charged Attack. Using a Charged Attack for a second time will turn Morpeko back into its previous form. The pattern essentially is: Full Belly, Hangry, Full Belly, Hangry etc. Continuing until either the battle ends or Morpeko is defeated.
At the time of writing, Morpeko's form can only be changed in Team Rocket battles or in the Go Battle League. Hopefully we'll see it occur in raids and Max Battles some time in the future.
Morpeko's form change doesn't just alter its appearance, it changes the type of its Charged Attack, Aura Wheel, too. In Full Belly Mode, Aura Wheel will be an Electric-type attack but, in Hangry Mode, it will be a Dark-type attack. This means the attack has an advantage over Flying and Water-type Pokémon when Electric, but, when Dark-type, it can cause super effective damage against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon.
The trick to using Aura Wheel is to try your best to always use it against Pokémon the move currently has an advantage over. If Morpeko is in Hangry Mode against a Ghost-type, but your opponent switches out their Pokémon for another, make sure you do the same to ensure you have that move banked for later use.
Best of luck catching Morpeko in Pokémon Go!