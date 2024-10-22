Nintendo reveals three full games in latest Switch Online trial

Nintendo Switch Online members will soon be able to get their hands on three full games, as part of a free trial.

The games in question are spin-off Minecraft Dungeons, cosy puzzler A Little to the Left and Cursed to Golf, which plops you down on the dungeon-like holes of Golf Purgatory (of course).

On its initial release, we called Minecraft Dungeons "by far the most promising Minecraft spin-off released to date".

"While Minecraft Dungeons might sound an unlikely concept - a more accessible Diablo with Creepers - it ends up feeling a natural extension of the formula," our Tom wrote in Eurogamer's Minecraft Dungeons review from 2020. You can check out the video team having a little galavant about in it above.

Our A Little to the Left review, meanwhile, complimented the game's "slick puzzle design". However, overall it was felt the game was at "odds with the creativity of organising" the developer hoped to evoke.

Last but not least, we have Cursed to Golf. Donlan gave the game's demo a whirl a couple of years ago, and was quite taken with it.

"This is a clever game, I reckon. A spin on a platformer that feels nothing like a platformer. It turns out that purgatory golf holes are tough. They zig-zag up and down, so the fairway you want to land on with your first shot might be below you. Or it might be blocked off by TNT. Or a fan might push the ball out of the way," he wrote in Eurogamer's Cursed to Gold feature.

These three games will be available for Nintendo Switch Online members from tomorrow, 23rd October, for one week, culminating on 30th October. Anything caught your eye?

⚔️ Minecraft Dungeons

🧩 A Little To The Left

⛳ Cursed to Golf #NintendoSwitchOnline members can play this trio of titles for free with Game Trials starting this Wednesday, October 23rd!

Elsewhere, Nintendo recently released its motion-sensing alarm clock, Alarmo. The bedside gadget is available now in the UK if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, priced £89.99 on these shores.