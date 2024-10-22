Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 timed research quest steps, rewards and research tasks

Halloween 2024 is haunting Pokémon Go and, just like last year, it's been divided into two halves - Part 1 and Part 2.

In keeping with tradition, Halloween 2024 is a packed Pokémon Go. Not only is there the Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge quest and event-exclusive field research tasks to complete, but Halloween Part 1 marks the release of Morpeko from Gen 8 and Dynamax Gastly. So make sure you're on the look out for a spooky ghost and a cute Pokémon. Well cute at first…

Just remember that Halloween 2024 Part 1 will end on Monday 28th October at 10am (local time). Once the clock passes this time, Halloween 2024 Part 2 will begin and with it will come a new selection of features, including new costume Pokémon.

On this page:

Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.

So let's take a look at all of the Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go, but be wary of spoilers !

Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge is a quest running throughout both parts of the Halloween 2024 event in Pokémon Go. Thanks to this, you have until Sunday 3rd November at 8pm (local time) to complete this quest and earn all of its rewards. This is great because this is one of the ways you can catch a Spiritomb this Halloween!

Here are the current Halloween 2024 field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Keep in mind that the event-exclusive field research tasks will change when Halloween Part 2 goes live at 10am (local time) on Monday 28th October . These tasks will then continue until the Halloween event comes to a close on Sunday 3rd November at 8pm (local time).

You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Halloween 2024 event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the Halloween 2024 event ends if you so choose.

Everything you need to know about the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event in Pokémon Go

The Halloween 2024 event will run in Pokémon Go until Sunday 3rd November at 8pm (local time), but, as always, this event is divided into two parts with each one having its own set of features and bonuses.

Part 1 will run until Monday 28th October at 10am (local time). When this time passes, Halloween Part 2 will go live.

The release of Gigantamax Pokémon is happening in the middle of the Halloween event - namely when the Go Bigger event runs from Saturday 26th October at 10am (local time) to Sunday 27th October at 8pm (local time). This event marks the release of Gigantamax Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise who will all be appearing in six-star Max Battles.

Image credit: Niantic

For now, let's take a look at Halloween Part 1:

Halloween 2024 Part 1

There are four bonuses running throughout Halloween Part 1 - two focused around shiny Pokémon, two focused around Candy.

Firstly, there's a double Catch Candy bonus running throughout this half of the event. Additionally, players who are Level 31 or above can earn a Candy XL when they catch a Pokémon using a Nice Throw or above.

When it comes to the shiny bonus, shiny Umbreon has increased shiny rates when caught from a raid and shiny Zorua can be encountered more frequently in the wild.

The main highlight of Halloween 2024 Part 1, however, is the release of Morpeko from Gen 8. Morpeko also brings a new battle mechanic to Pokémon Go - form change. This sees your Pokémon changing its appearance when you use a Charged Attack in battle. In the case of Morpeko, this will transform it from its happy Full Belly Mode to emo Hangry Mode (and back) when you use a Charged Attack. This act will also change the type of Morpeko's Aura Wheel from Electric to Dark (and back again). You can learn more about Morpeko on our how to get Morpeko in Pokémon Go guide.

Image credit: Niantic

Halloween 2024 Part 1 also marks the release of a new Dynamax Pokémon - Gastly. It will be in one-star Max Battles, so you should be able to solo it easily, and it can then be evolved into a Dynamax Haunter and Gengar. Don't forget the release of Gigantamax Pokémon on Saturday 26th October and Sunday 27th October.

The other Pokémon appearing in Max Battles during Halloween Part 1 are:

One Star Three Star Six Star Gastly Falinks On Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October: Grookey Gigantamax Venusaur Scorbunny Gigantamax Charizard Sobble Gigantamax Blastoise

Meanwhile, in regular raids, you'll be able to battle the following Pokémon:

One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Sneasel Hisuian Typhlosion Giratina Origin Forme Mega Sableye Sableye Umbreon Yamask Bombirdier Galarian Yamask

The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild during Halloween Part 1:

Zubat

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Absol

Drifloon

Purrloin

Frillish (Female)

Zorua

Litwick

Greavard

There will also be Halloween-themed PokéStop Showcases to partake in. The spooky decor and Lavender Town music will be making a return for Halloween as is tradition!

Now onto the pay-to-play aspects of the Halloween event.

Firstly, there's a host of new items heading to the avatar store, including a Halloween Finery set, Woobat Top Hat and two Morpeko Onesies - one for Full Belly Mode, one for Hangry Mode. There's also a collection of new stickers, which can be purchased and earned by opening Gifts or spinning PokéStops.

Image credit: Niantic

Next up there are two pay-to-play research quests. As always, these purchases are non-refundable and PokéCoin can not be used. You can also gift these quests to any player you're Great Friends or higher with. Both quests will also expire on Sunday 3rd November at 8pm (local time), so, whether you purchase one or both, make sure you complete them before this date or else you'll have wasted some money. You will have until Saturday 2nd November at 8pm (local time) to decide whether you want to purchase this quest.

The first quest costs $2 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. Progressing through it will grant you the chance to catch the below costume Pokémon, including the new Froakie and Rowlet Halloween costume Pokémon. Though both of these Pokémon will be available for free during Halloween Part 2.

Image credit: Niantic

The second quest costs $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. Just like the first quest, it will offer you the chance to catch a selection of costume Pokémon. In addition you'll earn encounters with Spiritomb and Morpeko, along with a triple Catch Candy bonus and the choice of one Morpeko Onesie.

Image credit: Niantic

Halloween Part 2

Halloween Part 2 starts on Monday 28th October at 10am (local time) and finishes on Sunday 3rd November at 8pm (local time).

There are three bonuses that are active during this period, the first one being that you'll get double Candy for catching any Pokémon - just like it was during part one. There's also a continued increased chance of you encountering Shiny Zorua in the wild.

The next bonus is specifically for Thursday 31st October and it will only be active for this day. On this day, any costumed Pokémon will have a chance to drop Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when they've been captured.

Also, throughout part 2 there's an increased chance for Trainers that are Level 31 and upwards to get Candy XL for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or above.

The main highlight for part 2 is that Gigantamax Gengar is making their debut. They'll appear in six-star Max Battles from Thursday 31st October to the end of part 2 on Sunday 3rd November, there's even a chance you might encounter a Shiny one - an appropriately ghostly Pokémon for the spooky period!

Image credit: Niantic

In regular raids you'll be able to battle the following Pokémon:

One Star Three Star Witch Hat Pikachu Spooky Festival Costume Gengar Pokémon Halloween Costume Froakie Umbreon Pokémon Halloween Costume Rowlet Halloween Mischief Costume Drifblim

There's also an increased chance to encounter following Shiny Pokémon in Raids during Part 2:

Umbreon

Spooky Festival Costume Gengar

Halloween Mischief Costume Drifblim

Pokémon Halloween Costume Froakie

Pokémon Halloween Costume Rowlet

Also, there's an increased chance to hatch these Shiny Pokémon from Eggs:

Witch Hat Pichu

Pokémon Halloween Costume Froakie

Pokémon Halloween Costume Rowlet

Spooky Festival Costume Vulpix

The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild during Halloween Part 2:

Inkay

Phantump

Woobat

Zorua

Shuppet

Spooky Festival Costume Vulpix

Halloween Mischief Costume Piplul

Pokémon Halloween Costume Froakie

Spooky Festival Costume Pumpkaboo

Pokémon Halloween Costume Rowlet

Witch Hat Pikachu

Image credit: Niantic

Hope you have a spooktacular time during Pokémon Go's Halloween 2024 event!