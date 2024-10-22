Silent Hill 2 Remake patch introduces progress breaking bug, fans warn

Bloober Team released a rather chunky patch for its Silent Hill 2 Remake yesterday, however in the process it appears the studio also introduced a progress breaking bug.

Over on the Silent Hill reddit feed, dozens of users report that the patch has broken the game's Labyrinth section. This is an area in the Silent Hill 2 Remake's latter half that involves manipulating a large cube to open new pathways. Now, however, it seems some pathways are not unlocking as intended.

"The cube puzzle is not updating after completing a zone," one PS5 user wrote, with another replying: "I'm stuck here."

The issue appears to be across both PC and PlayStation 5.

"Literally saved and quit last night after finishing the first Path, to wake up to an update that might've broke it. I'm a PC-player so just know Steam's version got broke too! Waiting to see if they release a super quick hotfix soon," reads one post on the reddit thread.

Another Silent Hill 2 Remake player on PS5 (with a physical copy of the game) did manage to find a fix that worked for them, and shared the steps they followed:

Make sure you have a save file at a point before you jumped through the hole. Delete the game and turn off internet connection Copy/install the game Load the save I mentioned in 1

This user left a further two notes to go with their post. First, they said they "haven't actually tried loading a save file after you jumped through the hole in the ground so it may work, but I cannot say for certain", and second, they suggested digital users perhaps "try downloading the game and cancelling the queued download for the update".

The Silent Hill 2 Remake team has said an official fix is on the way. Writing on Steam, Bloober confirmed this will be released "as soon as possible".

"Currently, we would like to propose a temporary workaround which is using an earlier save, before entering the Labyrinth," it wrote. For more on the original patch itself, you can find out more details in our coverage here.

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake has already sold a total of 1m copies across both physical and digital media since its global launch on 8th October.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," our Vikki wrote in Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars in the process.