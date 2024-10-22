The Wolf Among Us 2 not cancelled, Telltale confirms
"We're excited to share more."
The Wolf Among Us 2 has not been cancelled, despite recent rumours to the contrary.
Earlier today, a whistleblower claimed development of The Wolf Among Us 2 was in peril, and developers at Telltale were at a "critical point where they might have no choice but to shelve it".
Now, in a statement shared with Eurogamer, Telltale has assured us that work on the game continues on.
"As a rule, we don't comment on rumours and unsubstantiated reddit threads," a Telltale PR told us. "But development on The Wolf Among Us 2 continues and we're excited to share more about the game with Telltale fans and our community when the time is right."
The Wolf Among Us 2 - again set in the world of Bill Willingham's Fables comics - was originally announced back in 2017, but development halted when Telltale Games faced significant lay-offs, and was shuttered in 2018.
That appeared to be the end for the sequel, however, a little less than a year later, it was announced Telltale was being resurrected under new management - a surprise development that would eventually see The Wolf Among Us 2 re-announced, with the project starting in pre-production.