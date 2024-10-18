Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, tips and tricks

Silent Hill 2 is the latest survival horror masterpiece to get the remake treatment, with Bloober Team taking the reins from Konami for James Sunderland's return.

Just like in the original, there are lots of puzzles to solve, bosses to best, and an awful lot of map-checking. So to help you in your journey across the extra foggy town of Silent Hill, we've got a Silent Hill 2 walkthrough below with links to all our guides, and a few tips and tricks.

If you're still not sure whether Bloober's remake is for you, then check out our Silent Hill 2 Remake review.

Beware of some minor spoilers below!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Silent Hill 2 walkthrough

Not counting the outside town, there are six main areas to complete before you reach the end of Silent Hill 2 - and some areas also have separate Otherworld maps to explore too.

With links to puzzle solutions and boss fights where available, here's our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough:

East South Vale

Get the Radio and Wooden Board.

Enter the Grand Market keypad code (optional).

Solve the Jukebox puzzle.

Get the Wood Side Apartments Key.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Wood Side Apartments

For more details, check out our full Wood Side Apartments walkthrough.

Pick up the Wood Side Apartments maps.

Get the Flashlight.

Get the Handgun.

Solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle. Open the Room 206 safe

Enter Blue Creek Apartments.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Blue Creek Apartments

For more details, check out our full Blue Creek Apartments walkthrough.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

West South Vale

Pick up the map for West Side of South Vale.

Find Maria in Rosewater Park.

Open the Jack's Inn safe and go through the gate.

Get the Steel Pipe.

Go to Heaven's Night with Maria.

Search for Laura at the movie theatre.

Enter Brookhaven Hospital.

Image credit: Eurogamer / Konami

Brookhaven Hospital

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Brookhaven Hospital (Otherworld)

Solve the Chained Box puzzle.

Enter the correct Trick or Treat answers (optional).

Get the Copper Ring and Lead Ring and put on the Lady of the Door.

Pick up the Hospital Entrance Key in the reception area and leave Brookhaven Hospital.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

West South Vale (Otherworld)

Go to the Wrench and phone location marked on your map.

Use the wrench to get the Historical Society Key from Rosewater Park.

Use the Historical Society Key to enter the building and start your descent into Toluca Prison.

Solve the bug room puzzle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Toluca Prison

Use weights found in the Prison to open the animal-themed doors.

Get the Rifle.

Use the six weights to get the Execution Lever.

Use the Execution Lever at the Gallows.

Solve the Gallows puzzle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Labyrinth

Defeat Abstract Daddy.

Solve the rotating cube puzzles to reach Maria.

Defeat Eddie.

Exit the Labyrinth and use the row boat.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Lakeview Hotel

Pick up the Lakeview Garden Map and Lakeview Hotel Map.

Solve the Music Box puzzle by finding three fairytale figures.

Watch the tape in Room 312.

Image credit: Eurogamer / Konami

Lakeview Hotel (Otherworld)

Defeat the dual Pyramid Heads.

Defeat Maria/Mary to complete the game.

Depending on what decisions you made during your playthrough, you will unlock the Leave, In Water, or Maria ending. If you're playing on New Game Plus, you also have the opportunity to unlock the Dog, UFO, Rebirth, Bliss, and Stillness endings if you pick up the correct items and find the right triggers.

For more details, check out our Silent Hill 2 endings guide.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

All our Silent Hill 2 guides listed

Separated by type, here's a list of all our Silent Hill 2 Remake guides:

Endings

Walkthroughs

Bosses

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Puzzles and codes

Weapons and equipment

Other

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Silent Hill 2 tips and tricks

Here are some handy tips and tricks for Silent Hill 2:

Toggle the 'Button Icon' option in the 'Interaction Icon Visibility' and Traversal Icon Visibility' parts of the 'Gameplay' settings - This makes it easier to spot items and surfaces you can jump over.

- This makes it easier to spot items and surfaces you can jump over. Combine gun and melee combat - You can conserve ammo by using your melee weapon to hit enemies while they're staggered after getting shot. Remember to try and aim for the head while shooting for quick takedowns, unless you want to...

- You can conserve ammo by using your melee weapon to hit enemies while they're staggered after getting shot. Remember to try and aim for the head while shooting for quick takedowns, unless you want to... Target legs to stagger enemies - You can also stagger enemies by shooting their legs, which can help line-up a quick melee attack (or allow you to run away).

- You can also stagger enemies by shooting their legs, which can help line-up a quick melee attack (or allow you to run away). Image credit: Konami You can sneak up on some enemies - You can kill some enemies like the Bubble Head Nurses in Brookhaven Hospital a lot quicker by hitting them with a melee weapon while their back is turned to you. Just keep in mind that this doesn't really work for Mannequin enemies, as they tend to wait in ambush for you.

- You can kill some enemies like the Bubble Head Nurses in Brookhaven Hospital a lot quicker by hitting them with a melee weapon while their back is turned to you. Just keep in mind that this doesn't really work for Mannequin enemies, as they tend to wait in ambush for you. Follow James' head - He turns his head when there is an item of interest nearby, letting you know if you've missed a key item or resource while searching a room.

- He turns his head when there is an item of interest nearby, letting you know if you've missed a key item or resource while searching a room. Remember to double tap - Take some sage advice from Zombieland and bash the enemies while they're on the ground to make sure they're really dead. Some will come back regardless of how many you times you hit them, but not right away.

- Take some sage advice from Zombieland and bash the enemies while they're on the ground to make sure they're really dead. Some will come back regardless of how many you times you hit them, but not right away. Smash all of the glass - Some lovely resources like ammo and health are often hidden inside cars, shops, and cabinets, so make sure you're smashing the glass and having a peek inside if you want some extra help.

Good luck in Silent Hill 2! We're sure everything will be fine...