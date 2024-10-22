Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix season looks to bring back sharks and Midas

Fortnite has begun teasing its next highly-anticipated throwback season, which this year will focus on the game's Chapter 2 era.

Promotional items highlighting Chapter 2 Remix, as it'll be known, have begun landing with content creators (thanks, Shiina) - and from these, we can learn a little of what will be on offer.

Chapter 2 was, as you'd expect, the era featuring Fortnite's second map. Over eight seasons, the game experienced some of its strongest creative riffs and narrative moments to date, as it introduced a fan-favourite group of spies, flooded its map, had its first Marvel-focused season, got invaded by aliens and introduced The Rock as a key character in Fortnite lore.

At least some of all that will be reprised in Chapter 2 Remix, which looks to feature a return of spy boss Midas, his buff cat lieutenant Meowscles and the rest of their gang.

Pin badges highlighting Chapter 2 Remix offerings include a new remix of Midas/Meowscles, plus Slurp commando Rippley and TNTina. Loot sharks (which you could battle, or ride on top of with a fishing rod), Boogie Bombs and a building from Misty Meadows are also featured.

The expectation among Fortnite fans (fuelled by a comprehensive development roadmap leak earlier this year) is that Chapter 2 Remix will focus on the first half of the chapter. It's expected that the return to Chapter 2 will first be established, before the emergence of Midas and crew in a new map update, before his antics cause the map to flood. How and why exactly we'll be returning to Chapter 2, though, remains to be seen.

Epic Games of course is keen to capitalise on the enormous popularity of Fortnite's original OG season late last year, which took players back to the game's very first map for a month. That return was part of a well-choreographed set of events that led to Fortnite launching several new modes, including Lego Fortnite, and ultimately landing on its current, fifth main battle royale Island. What could be coming this time?

It's expected that Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix will kick off at the end of the game's current, Halloween-infused Marvel season at the beginning of November.