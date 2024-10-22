Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition changing due to delay

Ubisoft has detailed how the Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition will change as a result of the game's shock delay.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now set to arrive next year, on 14th February 2025, following a dramatic postponement by publisher Ubisoft last month.

Pre-orders for the game were cancelled, and plans to offer a season pass have been scrubbed - a move that directly impacts the Collector's Edition, which was set to include it within its package.

Writing on the official Assassin's Creed Discord, Ubisoft said the Assassin's Creed Shadow Collector's Edition will now be cheaper as a result of the season pass no longer being included. On console, it will cost $230/€240 (UK price TBA), around $50 cheaper, while on PC it will cost $230/€230.

The Collector's Edition will no longer provide three days of early access to Shadows, as it was previously set to. Instead, the edition will officially launch - and unlock - on the game's main 14th February 2025 release date.

As for the package's other gubbins, which include a character statue, Steelbook case, artbook, Naoe's katana tsuba (a sword guard), a world map, a scroll and two lithographs, Ubisoft has said these will "mostly remain as initially advertised".

"Some design elements may change," Ubisoft noted - perhaps a reference to any alterations made in the game's artbook, which featured some historical inaccuracies in behind-the-scenes concept art.

Ubisoft is now offering Assassin's Creed Shadows' first expansion for free to all players - provided they pre-order the game. Pre-order customers will also get a bonus quest at the game's launch.

Last week, the company behind another Assassin's Creed Shadows statue said it was pulling the model, after acknowleding it featured an "insensitive design".