Microsoft shows off new Xbox Wireless Headset "evolution" with Dolby Atmos

Microsoft has revealed its updated Xbox Wireless Headset, which now includes Dolby Atmos "at no extra cost".

Designed to be comfier, with longer battery life and improved spatial sound, the new Xbox Wireless Headset replaces the previous model.

This fresh version of the Bluetooth Xbox Wireless Headset now boasts 20 hours of battery life, auto-mute and voice isolation for its microphone, and built-in support for Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone:X.

Image credit: Microsoft

On-ear controls allow you to adjust game/chat audio balance quickly, without fiddling with any in-game or in-app menus, meanwhile.

Microsoft's fresh model is available to buy now, priced £100 or $110.

That means this updated version has a slightly higher price tag - £10 or $10 more - than the previous version.

Tempted? It's already up for purchase on the Microsoft Store here in the UK if so, though other reputable retailers will also undoubtedly be available.