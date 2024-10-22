Dragon Age The Veilguard PC Requirements

Knowing the minimum and recommend PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard will not only tell you at which level your device can run the title without melting (if at all), but it'll also help you learn whether or not you can run with Ray Tracing on.

Below, we've detailed as much as we know about the requirements for your PC for Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can figure out which settings you can have for your adventure as the release date creeps closer.

Without further ado, here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including ones for having Ray Tracing on.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dragon Age The Veilguard Minimum PC Requirements

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard with no Ray Tracing:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (4 cores/8 threads) or Intel Core i5-8400 (6 cores/6 threads)

- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (4 cores/8 threads) or Intel Core i5-8400 (6 cores/6 threads) RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB GPU - AMD Radeon R9 290X or NVIDIA GTX 970/GTX 1650

- AMD Radeon R9 290X or NVIDIA GTX 970/GTX 1650 VRAM - 4 GB

- 4 GB Storage - 100 GB, SSD Preferred and HDD Supported

- 100 GB, SSD Preferred and HDD Supported In-Game Graphics Preset - Low

- Low Average Performance - 30 FPS

Image credit: Bioware

Dragon Age The Veilguard Recommended PC Requirements

Here are the recommended PC requirements to run Dragon Age: The Veilguard with Ray Tracing off:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K

- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5700XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070

- AMD Radeon RX 5700XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070 VRAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required

- 100 GB, SSD Required In-Game Graphics Preset - High

- High Average Performance - 30FPS or 60FPS

Image credit: Bioware

Dragon Age The Veilguard Ultra PC Requirements

These are the Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC requirements to run the title on Ultra with Ray Tracing off:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12 CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Cores/24 Threads) or Intel Core i9-12900K

- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Cores/24 Threads) or Intel Core i9-12900K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB GPU - AMD RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA RTX 4080

- AMD RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA RTX 4080 VRAM - 12 GB

- 12 GB Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required

- 100 GB, SSD Required In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra

- Ultra Average Performance - 60FPS

Image credit: Bioware

Dragon Age The Veilguard Ray Tracing On Recommended PC Requirements

Here are all the recommended PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard if you want to run with Ray Tracing on, as per Bioware's website. It's not yet clear whether RT Selective, RT On and RT On with Ultra RT are dedicated profile settings in The Veilguard, but we'll update this page with more information as soon as we're able.

RT Selective

RT Selective enables ray tracing features in specific areas that can best take advantage of this feature.

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K

- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080

- AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 VRAM - 10 GB

- 10 GB Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required

- 100 GB, SSD Required In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra

- Ultra Average Performance - 30FPS or 60FPS

RT On

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K

- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080

- AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 VRAM - 10 GB

- 10 GB Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required

- 100 GB, SSD Required In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra

- Ultra Average Performance - 30FPS

RT On with Ultra RT

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12 CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Cores/24 Threads) or Intel Core -9-12900K

- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Cores/24 Threads) or Intel Core -9-12900K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB GPU - AMD RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA RTX 4080

- AMD RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA RTX 4080 VRAM - 12 GB

- 12 GB Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required

- 100 GB, SSD Required In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra

- Ultra Average Performance - 30FPS

Image credit: Bioware

That's it for now - we hope you enjoy Dragon Age: The Veilguard!