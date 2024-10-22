Dragon Age The Veilguard PC Requirements
The minimum and recommended requirements for your PC with Ray Tracing on or off.
Knowing the minimum and recommend PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard will not only tell you at which level your device can run the title without melting (if at all), but it'll also help you learn whether or not you can run with Ray Tracing on.
Below, we've detailed as much as we know about the requirements for your PC for Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can figure out which settings you can have for your adventure as the release date creeps closer.
Without further ado, here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including ones for having Ray Tracing on.
Dragon Age The Veilguard Minimum PC Requirements
Here are the minimum PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard with no Ray Tracing:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (4 cores/8 threads) or Intel Core i5-8400 (6 cores/6 threads)
- RAM - 16 GB
- GPU - AMD Radeon R9 290X or NVIDIA GTX 970/GTX 1650
- VRAM - 4 GB
- Storage - 100 GB, SSD Preferred and HDD Supported
- In-Game Graphics Preset - Low
- Average Performance - 30 FPS
Dragon Age The Veilguard Recommended PC Requirements
Here are the recommended PC requirements to run Dragon Age: The Veilguard with Ray Tracing off:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K
- RAM - 16 GB
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5700XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070
- VRAM - 8 GB
- Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required
- In-Game Graphics Preset - High
- Average Performance - 30FPS or 60FPS
Dragon Age The Veilguard Ultra PC Requirements
These are the Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC requirements to run the title on Ultra with Ray Tracing off:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Cores/24 Threads) or Intel Core i9-12900K
- RAM - 16 GB
- GPU - AMD RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA RTX 4080
- VRAM - 12 GB
- Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required
- In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra
- Average Performance - 60FPS
Dragon Age The Veilguard Ray Tracing On Recommended PC Requirements
Here are all the recommended PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard if you want to run with Ray Tracing on, as per Bioware's website. It's not yet clear whether RT Selective, RT On and RT On with Ultra RT are dedicated profile settings in The Veilguard, but we'll update this page with more information as soon as we're able.
RT Selective
RT Selective enables ray tracing features in specific areas that can best take advantage of this feature.
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K
- RAM - 16 GB
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080
- VRAM - 10 GB
- Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required
- In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra
- Average Performance - 30FPS or 60FPS
RT On
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Cores/16 Threads) or Intel Core i9-9900K
- RAM - 16 GB
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080
- VRAM - 10 GB
- Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required
- In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra
- Average Performance - 30FPS
RT On with Ultra RT
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit with Direct X12
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Cores/24 Threads) or Intel Core -9-12900K
- RAM - 16 GB
- GPU - AMD RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA RTX 4080
- VRAM - 12 GB
- Storage - 100 GB, SSD Required
- In-Game Graphics Preset - Ultra
- Average Performance - 30FPS
That's it for now - we hope you enjoy Dragon Age: The Veilguard!