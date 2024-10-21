Call of Duty Black Ops 6 release times

There's not long now until you can take part in intense battles in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - in fact, if you've pre-ordered it you can already begin to get yourself ready with pre-loading it on your chosen platform.

Now, we should say that what platform you're playing on will dictate exactly when you're able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Although it will be available to everyone on Friday, 25th October the exact time you'll be able to get stuck into the action will depend on your platform and what region you're in - some of you will be able to get it a tad earlier than others.

It does get a bit complicated, so we're here to list all of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release dates and times, including when you can pre-load.

On this page:

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 pre-load time

If you've pre-ordered the game digitally, then all platforms can pre-load Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Monday, 21st October at 5pm BST in the UK, but those of you in Japan and Australia will need to wait until Tuesday, 22nd October. You can find the pre-load times for your region listed below:

UK - 21st October at 5pm (BST)

- 21st October at 5pm (BST) Europe - 21st October at 6pm (CEST)

- 21st October at 6pm (CEST) West Coast US - 21st October at 9am (PT)

- 21st October at 9am (PT) Central US - 21st October at 11am (CT)

- 21st October at 11am (CT) East Coast US - 21st October at 12pm (ET)

- 21st October at 12pm (ET) Japan - 22nd October at 1am (JST)

- 22nd October at 1am (JST) Australia - 22nd October at 3am (AET)

Image credit: Activision

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Steam and Battle.net release time

Those of you planning on playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Steam or Battle.net can expect the launch to be at 5am BST on Friday, 25th October.

The time and date you'll be able to access the game will depend on which region you're in as stated on the offical Call of Duty blog:

Los Angeles - October 24th at 9pm (PDT)

- October 24th at 9pm (PDT) Mexico City - October 24th at 10pm (CST)

- October 24th at 10pm (CST) New York - October 25th at Midnight (EDT)

- October 25th at Midnight (EDT) Sāo Paulo - October 25th at 1am (BRT)

- October 25th at 1am (BRT) London - October 25th at 5am (BST)

- October 25th at 5am (BST) Paris - October 25th at 6am (CEST)

- October 25th at 6am (CEST) Stockholm - October 25th at 6am (CEST)

- October 25th at 6am (CEST) Johannesburg - October 25th at 6am (SAST)

- October 25th at 6am (SAST) Dubai - October 25th at 8am (GST)

- October 25th at 8am (GST) Seoul - October 25th at 1pm (KST)

- October 25th at 1pm (KST) Tokyo - October 24th at 1pm (JST)

- October 24th at 1pm (JST) Sydney - October 25th at 3pm (AEDT)

Image credit: Activision

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Xbox and PlayStation release time

Anyone planning to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox, Game Pass and PlayStation will be able to do so between 12pm BST on Thursday, 24th October and 7am BST on Friday, 25th October.

The game is going to be rolled out regionally between the allotted time period - please find more details about your region's release window below:

UK - 12pm on 24th October to 7am on 25th October (BST)

- 12pm on 24th October to 7am on 25th October (BST) Europe - 1pm on 24th October to 8am on 25th October (CEST)

- 1pm on 24th October to 8am on 25th October (CEST) West Coast US - 4am on 24th October to 11pm on 24th October (PT)

- 4am on 24th October to 11pm on 24th October (PT) Central US - 6am on 24th October to 1am on Friday 25th October (CT)

- 6am on 24th October to 1am on Friday 25th October (CT) East Coast US - 7am on 24th October to 2am on Friday 25th October (ET)

- 7am on 24th October to 2am on Friday 25th October (ET) Japan - 8pm on 24th October to 3pm on Friday 25th October (JST)

- 8pm on 24th October to 3pm on Friday 25th October (JST) Australia - 10pm on 24th October to 5pm on Friday 25th October (AET)

Image credit: Activision

That's it for now - we hope you enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6!