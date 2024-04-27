Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered will restore pin-up posters

Aspyr has confirmed it has restored posters that were "inadvertently" removed from Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered in its last patch.

Despite them being flagged by the official Tomb Raider website as a detail to go find, a set of Lara Croft pin-up style posters were mysteriously pulled from the game's Remastered graphical mode recently with no warning.

Aspyr now says this removal was "inadverent" and happened when the team was making "several texture and graphical updates to the HD version".

"Thank you to the Tomb Raider community for your continued feedback and support for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft," Aspyr said in a brief update on its website.

"In the recently released Patch 2, we made several texture and graphical updates to the HD version. As part of these updates, the posters in Sleeping With The Fishes (The Lost Artifact) were inadvertently removed in the HD version of the game.

"This has been resolved and these textures will be restored in Patch 3."

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered launched on 14th February for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It included a content warning for "racial and ethnic content" which the developers said they had decided to "present here in its original form, unaltered".

In Eurogamer's Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review, Chris Donlan wrote that "these classic games remain as ingenious, memorable, and frustrating as ever".