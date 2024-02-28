Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered "more polished" on Epic Games Store, fans say

If you are playing through Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered on the Epic Games Store, you may find it is a little different to other versions.

As noted by Small Medipack, the Epic Games Store version has a range of improvements when compared to other platforms. For example, the Nevada level in Tomb Raider 3 is, overall, "more polished", thanks to better textures and animations.

Meanwhile, there are more poses on the Epic Games Store version's photo mode - 21 in total.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review chat with Ian and Aoife.Watch on YouTube

Other differences include more realistic snowflakes, added ceilings (light holes) in the Greece levels, a different skybox in Colosseum level, and more. Small Medipack notes the game's Modern Controls also seem "slightly better than other platforms" on the Epic Games version. The "camera is more stable and responsive," they said.

It's not all better over on EGS, though. According to some players, the achievements are broken here. So, there is that. You can check out the full thread of differences below.

Eurogamer has contacted Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered developer Aspyr for more details on the differences. At the time of writing, it has not acknowledged them officially.

I decided to make a thread about differences and additions that Epic Games version offers. I'll share the related posts and videos below pic.twitter.com/2FzbsSL0R3 — Small Medipack (@small_medipack) February 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered arrived earlier this month, when we awarded it four stars while acknowledging some of its dated qualities.

"I still love this collection, because it's carefully made and lovingly updated, but also awkward, elbowy, frustrating and prone to leaving me stuck. It's a collection that understands that Tomb Raider was absolutely a game about its controls, and it still should be - even if it doesn't quite know how to deliver on that," our Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review.

As well as these games, there are also two Tomb Raider shows in the pipeline, one at Amazon and one at Netflix. Amazon is also said to be working on a Tomb Raider film adaptation.