Amazon's Tomb Raider TV project adds WandaVision writer to its team

Writer Megan McDonnell, who has worked on Marvel projects WandaVision and The Marvels, has joined the team working on Amazon's Tomb Raider TV series.

In a recent report by Variety, the outlet confirmed McDonnell's inclusion in the series.

When discussing her wider portfolio, McDonnell said she often takes inspiration from her own experiences when writing characters. "Most of my stories start with whatever funk or crisis or feeling I'm living in, then I figure out how to explore that through speculative fiction," McDonnell shared.

"I love to do something unusual with form. I aim to surprise... And I try to write things that I want to watch."

McDonnell joins Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge in bringing Lara Croft's adventures to the streaming service.

Waller-Bridge will reportedly executive produce Amazon's Tomb Raider show, alongside former head of comedy and drama Ryan Andolina and former head of overall deals Amanda Greenblatt.

Earlier reports stated Dmitri M. Johnson is also set to be part of this production via his company, dj2 Entertainment. If this name sounds familiar, Johnson has also expressed a desire to adapt games such as Life is Strange and Disco Elysium for Amazon.

Along with this show, Amazon is also said to be working on a Tomb Raider film adaptation. Meanwhile, its game division is working alongside developer Crystal Dynamics on the next Tomb Raider video game.

Amazon will provide its "full support" to the team at Crystal Dynamics to bring this game to life, the company said last year. Then, when the title is ready, Amazon Games will also act as its publisher.

Away from Amazon, an animated Tomb Raider series is currently in the works at Netflix. This particular series is set to release next year. You can see a trailer for it in the video above.