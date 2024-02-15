Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Tomb Raider Remastered Cheats

Skip levels and max out Lara's weapons.

Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

One of the joys of PlayStation 1 games are their cheats, and with its newly released remaster, Aspyr has kept the original Tomb Raider cheats too, making sure Lara Croft is ready for whatever is thrown at her on her globe-trotting adventures.

From maxing out your ammo and weapons to skipping particularly tricky levels in Tomb Raider Remastered - cheats are on hand to save the day and make this nostalgic filled revival that little bit easier.

If you need a hand revisiting these '90s classics, we've rounded-up all of the Tomb Raider Remastered cheats in one handy place. Listed below you'll find cheats for the remastered versions of Tomb Raider 1, Tomb Raider 2 and Tomb Raider 3.

On this page:

Tomb Raider Remastered cheats list

Below you'll find a list of all Tomb Raider Remastered cheats. The cheats must be entered with the Classic Control scheme, but you can revert back to Modern Controls after enabling them.

It's important to note also that while cheats are available across all games in the Remastered collection, the inputs differ depending on which game you're playing.

For instance, the level skip cheat for the remastered version of the original Tomb Raider has different inputs for the sequels.

CheatCodes
Level skip (Tomb Raider 1)Step forward once, step backwards once, turn around 3 times counter-clockwise, jump forward
Level skip (Tomb Raider 2)Pull out a flare, step forward once, step backwards once, turn around 3 times counter-clockwise, jump forward
Level skip (Tomb Raider 3)Draw pistols, step backwards once, step forward once, crouch, release crouch, turn around three times, jump forward
Unlimited ammo and all guns (Tomb Raider 1)Step forward once, step backwards once, turn around 3 times counter-clockwise, jump backwards
Unlimited ammo and all guns (Tomb Raider 2)Pull out a flare, step forward once, step backwards once, turn around 3 times counter-clockwise, jump backwards
Unlimited ammo and all guns (Tomb Raider 3)Draw pistols, step backwards once, step forward once, crouch, release crouch, turn around three times, jump backwards
Exploding Lara (Tomb Raider 2)Step forward once, step backwards once, turn around 3 times counter-clockwise, jump backwards
Exploding Lara (Tomb Raider 3)Step forward once, step backwards once, turn around 3 times counter-clockwise, jump backwards
Maximum health cheat for Tomb Raider Remastered

Struggling to get past any of the bosses in Tomb Raider 3? There's a cheat you can use in the Remastered version which gives you maximum health.

The maximum health cheat requires you to input a series of commands with your controller's shoulder buttons. Make sure you do this while exploring a level, and not on a menu screen.

Here are the needed inputs for each platform:

PlatformMaximum health cheat
PlayStationR2, R2, L2, R2, L2, L2, L2, L2, L2, L2, R2, L2, L2, L2, R2, L2, L2, L2, L2, L2
XboxRT, RT, LT, RT, LT, LT, LT, LT, LT, LT, RT, LT, LT, LT, RT, LT, LT, LT, LT, LT
SwitchZR, ZR, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL, ZL

Do cheats disable trophies and achievements?

If you use cheats in Tomb Raider Remastered it will block the ability to earn trophies and achievements. If you don't like the sound of this, then it's best to create a separate save file which you only use for cheats.

This will let you try out cheats in one save, and earn achievements in another - like the tongue in cheek trophy that's available for locking the butler in the freezer.

That's it for our Tomb Raider Remastered Cheats guide. For more on Lara's nostalgic return, read our Tomb Raider Remastered review, the Digital Foundry verdict on Aspyr's collection or a fond look back at the original Tomb Raider games which helped define the PlayStation 1.

