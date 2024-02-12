Anime Last Stand codes for February 2024

Anime Last Stand is an anime tower defense game in Roblox. This game takes the traditional tower defence format — buying and placing units to defend a base from waves of enemies — and adds an anime-inspired touch, meaning both the enemies you fend off and the units you place are characters from various anime.

To take on stronger waves of enemies and eventually bosses, you’ll likely want to summon new units. It can be a bit time-consuming to get enough Gems to summon with, but luckily, you can use codes grab some free ones (and even some free stronger units with some pretty amusing outfits) to help you get a head start. The game’s developer typically post these codes on social media, but we’ve gone ahead and done all of the hard work for you and compiled this comprehensive list of Anime Last Stand codes so you can get back to defending your base as soon as possible.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Last Stand codes

Update1TrailerHYPE : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems BlamsAndShocksNightmare100kMemberReRollCodeTrySubscribingToBlamSpotOnYTAndFollowingFr_ShockOnTwitterIfItDoesntWork : 10 Technique Rerolls

: 10 Technique Rerolls BlamsOP5MillionVisitsRerollCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL : 5 Technique Rerolls

: 5 Technique Rerolls Sub2HotSauceHan : Kohan (Drip) Exotic Unit

: Kohan (Drip) Exotic Unit ToadBoi120k : Gogata (Primal) Exotic Unit

: Gogata (Primal) Exotic Unit BlamTopSecretCodeWontWorkIfNotSubbed : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems NeelsTV : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems D1SGUISED : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems Sub2KingLuffy : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems TyFor1mVisitsPart1 : 1,500 Gems

: 1,500 Gems Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems RELEASE : 750 Gems

: 750 Gems SorryForDelay: 500 Gems

All expired Anime Last Stand codes

FminusMicSecretCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL

Fixes

BlamsSecret1MillionUniquePlayerCode

Shutdown

GoalReached

TyFor1mVisitsPart2

YammoRework

FinalDelay

3219872

Async

FreeNami

here

Shock

Sub2Blamspot524k

Sub2CodeNex77k

TyFor10kFav

TyFor2kFav

BUFF

How do I redeem codes in Anime Last Stand?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Last Stand? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Last Stand in Roblox. Click the "Codes" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Anime Last Stand/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit "REDEEM". Image credit: Anime Last Stand/Eurogamer

Done summoning and defending your base in Anime Last Stand? Want another anime-inspired Roblox game to get invested in? Head to our codes guides for Anime Punch Simulator, Fire Force Online, or Anime Fantasy Simulator to get a head start. Or, if you're looking for more tower defense games, we've got codes guides for Anime World Tower Defense and All Star Tower Defense as well!