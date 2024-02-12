Anime Last Stand codes for February 2024
How to redeem Anime Last Stand codes in Roblox.
Anime Last Stand is an anime tower defense game in Roblox. This game takes the traditional tower defence format — buying and placing units to defend a base from waves of enemies — and adds an anime-inspired touch, meaning both the enemies you fend off and the units you place are characters from various anime.
To take on stronger waves of enemies and eventually bosses, you’ll likely want to summon new units. It can be a bit time-consuming to get enough Gems to summon with, but luckily, you can use codes grab some free ones (and even some free stronger units with some pretty amusing outfits) to help you get a head start. The game’s developer typically post these codes on social media, but we’ve gone ahead and done all of the hard work for you and compiled this comprehensive list of Anime Last Stand codes so you can get back to defending your base as soon as possible.
All working Anime Last Stand codes
- Update1TrailerHYPE: 500 Gems
- BlamsAndShocksNightmare100kMemberReRollCodeTrySubscribingToBlamSpotOnYTAndFollowingFr_ShockOnTwitterIfItDoesntWork: 10 Technique Rerolls
- BlamsOP5MillionVisitsRerollCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL: 5 Technique Rerolls
- Sub2HotSauceHan: Kohan (Drip) Exotic Unit
- ToadBoi120k: Gogata (Primal) Exotic Unit
- BlamTopSecretCodeWontWorkIfNotSubbed: 250 Gems
- NeelsTV: 250 Gems
- D1SGUISED: 250 Gems
- Sub2KingLuffy: 250 Gems
- TyFor1mVisitsPart1: 1,500 Gems
- Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT: 250 Gems
- RELEASE: 750 Gems
- SorryForDelay: 500 Gems
All expired Anime Last Stand codes
- FminusMicSecretCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL
- Fixes
- BlamsSecret1MillionUniquePlayerCode
- Shutdown
- GoalReached
- TyFor1mVisitsPart2
- YammoRework
- FinalDelay
- 3219872
- Async
- FreeNami
- here
- Shock
- Sub2Blamspot524k
- Sub2CodeNex77k
- TyFor10kFav
- TyFor2kFav
- BUFF
How do I redeem codes in Anime Last Stand?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Last Stand? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Last Stand in Roblox.
- Click the "Codes" button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit "REDEEM".
