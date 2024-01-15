Sisyphus Simulator codes for January 2024

Inspired by Greek mythology, Sisyphus Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where you’ll take on the role of the mythological boulder-pusher. Your goal is to become stronger by clicking to lift weights and opening eggs for stat-boosting pets, all in the hopes of making it up the hill.

It’s not easy being Sisyphus (you'll quite literally start out as an extremely skinny version of your usual Roblox avatar), and it can be hard to grow stronger at the start of the game. Luckily, Sisyphus Simulator has Roblox codes that you can input for some Gems and Potions that’ll help you reach the top of the hill. These codes are typically distributed on developers’ socials, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Sisyphus Simulator codes to help you reach new heights.

All working Sisyphus Simulator codes

50KLIKES : 10 Gems, 1 Luck Potion

: 10 Gems, 1 Luck Potion Time : 10 Gems

: 10 Gems 10KLIKES : 10 Gems

: 10 Gems Randy : 5 Gems, 1 Win Potion, 1 Shiny Potion

: 5 Gems, 1 Win Potion, 1 Shiny Potion SOGOOD : 1 Win Potion

: 1 Win Potion SOCOOL : 15 Gems

: 15 Gems Fire : 5 Gems, 15 minute x2 Power boost

: 5 Gems, 15 minute x2 Power boost God : 5 Gems

: 5 Gems UPDATE : 15 minute x2 Power boost

: 15 minute x2 Power boost keepsmile : 10 Gems

: 10 Gems Fruit: 1 Win Potion

All expired Sisyphus Simulator codes

nicewelcome

How do I redeem codes in Sisyphus Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sisyphus Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox. Click the “Settings” button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: STO Studio/Eurogamer Press “ENTER CODES” in the menu that pops up. Image credit: STO Studio/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field that appears and click “USE.”

