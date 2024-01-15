If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sisyphus Simulator codes for January 2024

How to redeem Sisyphus Simulator codes in Roblox.

The header image for Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox.
Image credit: STO Studio
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on

Inspired by Greek mythology, Sisyphus Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where you’ll take on the role of the mythological boulder-pusher. Your goal is to become stronger by clicking to lift weights and opening eggs for stat-boosting pets, all in the hopes of making it up the hill.

It’s not easy being Sisyphus (you'll quite literally start out as an extremely skinny version of your usual Roblox avatar), and it can be hard to grow stronger at the start of the game. Luckily, Sisyphus Simulator has Roblox codes that you can input for some Gems and Potions that’ll help you reach the top of the hill. These codes are typically distributed on developers’ socials, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Sisyphus Simulator codes to help you reach new heights.

All working Sisyphus Simulator codes

  • 50KLIKES: 10 Gems, 1 Luck Potion
  • Time: 10 Gems
  • 10KLIKES: 10 Gems
  • Randy: 5 Gems, 1 Win Potion, 1 Shiny Potion
  • SOGOOD: 1 Win Potion
  • SOCOOL: 15 Gems
  • Fire: 5 Gems, 15 minute x2 Power boost
  • God: 5 Gems
  • UPDATE: 15 minute x2 Power boost
  • keepsmile: 10 Gems
  • Fruit: 1 Win Potion

All expired Sisyphus Simulator codes

  • nicewelcome

How do I redeem codes in Sisyphus Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sisyphus Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Open Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the “Settings” button on the right side of your screen.
    3. A screenshot of the Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox lobby with an arrow pointing to the settings button.
    Image credit: STO Studio/Eurogamer
  3. Press “ENTER CODES” in the menu that pops up.
    4. The settings menu in Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox.
    Image credit: STO Studio/Eurogamer
  4. Enter your code in the field that appears and click “USE.”

If you're done rolling your boulder up the hill but want to get a head start in more popular Roblox guides, we've got you covered with our codes guides for Blade Ball, Toilet Tower Defense, Anime Adventures, Arm Wrestle Simulator, Tower Defense, and Cabin Crew Simulator.

