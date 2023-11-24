Roblox Blade Ball codes for November 2023

Blade Ball codes allow you to earn free rewards, from sword skins to coins, in this Roblox game.

As its name suggests, Blade Ball in Roblox is all about hitting a ball with a sword whenever it comes flying towards you. If done successfully, the ball will soar towards one of your opponents at a faster speed, but, if you miss, you’ll explore.

Below you’ll find a list of the working Blade Ball codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Blade Ball codes.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Roblox Blade Ball codes Here, as of 24th November 2023, are the working Blade Ball codes in Roblox: 1.5BTHANKS - Ball on a Stick Sword

- Ball on a Stick Sword SERPENT_HYPE - Equinox Ball Kebab Sword

- Equinox Ball Kebab Sword UPD250COINS - 250 Coins

- 250 Coins UPDATE-DAY - Comically Large Flashlight Sword Keep in mind that occasionally newly released codes can only be redeemed in private servers. So, if you’re having problems redeeming a code, try joining a private server and claiming it there. Some Blade Ball codes may give you a free spin of the wheel. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Wiggity

How to redeem Blade Ball codes in Roblox To redeem a Blade Ball code in Roblox, you first need to ensure you’re actually playing Blade Ball and, once here, press the 'Extra' button in the top left-hand corner of your screen before selecting the 'Codes' option. Image credit: Eurogamer/Wiggity Image credit: Eurogamer/Wiggity If you’ve entered a valid code, you’ll be rewarded with both the items and the words 'Successfully claimed!' If 'Invalid code!' appears, then you've entered the code incorrectly. If 'Expired!' appears, however, it means you’ve either entered an old code, and therefore can no longer claim this reward, or you need to be in a private service to use this code. To check this, create a private server, join it and then attempt to redeem the code again. Remember - Blade Ball lets you create one free private server per Roblox account. Image credit: Eurogamer/Wiggity If you’re still receiving the 'Expired!' message in this private server, this sadly means that the code has expired and you’re no longer able to claim its rewards. Most Roblox game codes are time-limited, with this limit for games like Blade Ball lasting roughly two weeks.

Where are new Roblox Blade Ball codes released? If you want to keep an eye out for new Blade Ball codes in Roblox (other than keeping an eye on this page), we recommend heading over to its official Discord page. Here new codes are dropped in the ‘#codes’ channel whenever a new one is released. It’s also worth checking the official Blade Ball YouTube channel and official Blade Balls X account (formally known as Twitter) as new codes may be announced on these platforms too. 👀Our first ever live event is happening right NOW! This will happen 3 times today, so stay tuned for the others..



-New live event to introduce the new 'World Serpent' boss

-3 unique sword skins as rewards obtained from the live event

-2 New maps, new swords, and a new explosion… — Blade Ball (@Blade_Ball) November 18, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings New Blade Ball codes are typically released when the game achieves a new milestone, like a new update or a specific number of likes, so, if you know something like that has occurred, it’s worth hunting down that new code.