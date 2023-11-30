King Legacy codes November 2023
How to redeem King Legacy codes in Roblox.
King Legacy codes will fill your treasure chest with valuable gems and Beli in the Roblox game inspired by the hugely popular anime One Piece.
King Legacy was originally known as King Piece, but seemingly changed name to avoid legal problems with One Piece - the long-running manga and anime series that clearly inspired this Roblox game.
In King Legacy, players set out on a pirate adventure worthy of Monkey D. Luffy to become king of the pirates. To help you put some wind in your sails you should be making use of the latest King Legacy codes. These offer rewards including the game’s currency of Beli, gems that can be traded for devil fruit, timed XP boosters and the chance to respec your character for free. With such booty on offer, you’ll want to scan the horizons for the latest codes.
King Legacy codes
Here are all the working King Legacy codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.
- Sub2Leepungg - Double XP booster (30 minutes), 10 gems
- 2MFAV - stat reset
- Peodiz - 100,000 Beli
- Peodiz10k - 10 gems
- Halloween2023 - 10 gems
- Update4.7 - 20 gems
- quickshutdown - 25 gems
How to redeem King Legacy codes
To redeem a code in King Legacy, make sure you’re playing King Legacy in Roblox to begin with.
Once you’re in the game, hit the Menu button. It’s in the top-left corner of the screen, just under your health and experience bars.
Once the settings menu is open, you should see a box at the bottom of the pop-up that says “ENTER CODE”. Type your King Legacy code into this box, making sure to check that spelling and case-sensitivity are correct.
Click 'Confirm'. If your code has been entered correctly and is valid, you should see your rewards appear straight away. If you don’t receive anything or get an error message, make sure to check you entered the code accurately. If the error continues, it may be that the code has expired - be sure to use any King Legacy codes quickly to avoid this happening.
Where are new King Legacy codes released?
If you’re looking for new King Legacy codes, the best place to check is right here. We’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest codes as they appear, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back regularly to ensure you don’t miss any bonus rewards.
You can also join the official King Legacy Discord server, which has a dedicated codes tab listing the current and expired codes for the game. This is also where developers Venture Lagoons tend to announce new King Legacy codes to celebrate milestones and events, so it’s a good place to be the first to know about the latest freebies.
The King Legacy account on X/Twitter isn’t quite as active as the Discord, but it’s another place where the game’s developers announce codes - making it worth following so you don’t miss anything.
Halloween Update 4.8 is HERE!!! #Roblox— King Legacy (@PlayKingLegacy) October 28, 2023
Code: “Halloween2023”
more info can be found in our discord server pic.twitter.com/0GJSNKoRc0
Expired King Legacy codes
Below are all of the expired King Legacy codes in Roblox:
- Update4.6YAY
- 100KLIKES
- 150KLIKES
- 1MFAV
- 1MLikes
- 200KFAV
- 200MVISITS
- 2023
- 2BVisits
- 300KFAV
- 300KLIKES
- 35MVisit
- 3xilescha1r
- 400KLIKES
- 45KLIKES
- 45MVISIT
- 500KLIKES
- 50KLIKES
- 550KLIKES
- 600KFAV
- 60MVISITS
- 650KLIKES
- 700KFAV
- 800KFAV
- 80MVISITS
- 900KFAV
- 900KLIKES
- 950KLIKES
- delayedchristmas2022
- Dough
- DragonIsStrong
- HYDRAGLYPHICS
- lagshallnotpass
- Merry Christmas
- MIUMA
- NewDragon
- OpOp
- Samurai
- Shadow
- Snow
- Spino
- String
- TanTaiGaming
- Thx4Waiting
- THXFOR1BVISIT
- Update2_16
- Update2_17
- Update2_5
- Update3_17
- Update3
- UPDATE3.5
- UPDATE4
- UPDATE4.0.2
- UPDATE4.5.0
- UPDATE4.5.2
- UPDATE4.5.3
- Update4.6YAY
