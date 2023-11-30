King Legacy codes November 2023

King Legacy codes will fill your treasure chest with valuable gems and Beli in the Roblox game inspired by the hugely popular anime One Piece.

King Legacy was originally known as King Piece, but seemingly changed name to avoid legal problems with One Piece - the long-running manga and anime series that clearly inspired this Roblox game.

In King Legacy, players set out on a pirate adventure worthy of Monkey D. Luffy to become king of the pirates. To help you put some wind in your sails you should be making use of the latest King Legacy codes. These offer rewards including the game’s currency of Beli, gems that can be traded for devil fruit, timed XP boosters and the chance to respec your character for free. With such booty on offer, you’ll want to scan the horizons for the latest codes.

King Legacy codes

Here are all the working King Legacy codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

Sub2Leepungg - Double XP booster (30 minutes), 10 gems

- Double XP booster (30 minutes), 10 gems 2MFAV - stat reset

- stat reset Peodiz - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli Peodiz10k - 10 gems

- 10 gems Halloween2023 - 10 gems

- 10 gems Update4.7 - 20 gems

- 20 gems quickshutdown - 25 gems

How to redeem King Legacy codes

To redeem a code in King Legacy, make sure you’re playing King Legacy in Roblox to begin with.

Once you’re in the game, hit the Menu button. It’s in the top-left corner of the screen, just under your health and experience bars.

Once the settings menu is open, you should see a box at the bottom of the pop-up that says “ENTER CODE”. Type your King Legacy code into this box, making sure to check that spelling and case-sensitivity are correct.

Click 'Confirm'. If your code has been entered correctly and is valid, you should see your rewards appear straight away. If you don’t receive anything or get an error message, make sure to check you entered the code accurately. If the error continues, it may be that the code has expired - be sure to use any King Legacy codes quickly to avoid this happening.

Where are new King Legacy codes released?

If you’re looking for new King Legacy codes, the best place to check is right here. We’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest codes as they appear, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back regularly to ensure you don’t miss any bonus rewards.

You can also join the official King Legacy Discord server, which has a dedicated codes tab listing the current and expired codes for the game. This is also where developers Venture Lagoons tend to announce new King Legacy codes to celebrate milestones and events, so it’s a good place to be the first to know about the latest freebies.

The King Legacy account on X/Twitter isn’t quite as active as the Discord, but it’s another place where the game’s developers announce codes - making it worth following so you don’t miss anything.

Halloween Update 4.8 is HERE!!! #Roblox



Code: “Halloween2023”



more info can be found in our discord server pic.twitter.com/0GJSNKoRc0 — King Legacy (@PlayKingLegacy) October 28, 2023

Expired King Legacy codes

Below are all of the expired King Legacy codes in Roblox:

Update4.6YAY

100KLIKES

150KLIKES

1MFAV

1MLikes

200KFAV

200MVISITS

2023

2BVisits

300KFAV

300KLIKES

35MVisit

3xilescha1r

400KLIKES

45KLIKES

45MVISIT

500KLIKES

50KLIKES

550KLIKES

600KFAV

60MVISITS

650KLIKES

700KFAV

800KFAV

80MVISITS

900KFAV

900KLIKES

950KLIKES

delayedchristmas2022

Dough

DragonIsStrong

HYDRAGLYPHICS

lagshallnotpass

Merry Christmas

MIUMA

NewDragon

OpOp

Samurai

Shadow

Snow

Spino

String

TanTaiGaming

Thx4Waiting

THXFOR1BVISIT

Update2_16

Update2_17

Update2_5

Update3_17

Update3

UPDATE3.5

UPDATE4

UPDATE4.0.2

UPDATE4.5.0

UPDATE4.5.2

UPDATE4.5.3

Update4.6YAY

